Monday Sept 11 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859.252.8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

RON BLOCK & AOIFE SCOTTtwo amazing musicians together on WoodSongs: the incredible banjo and guitar master 12x Grammy winner RON BLOCK (Alison Krauss and Union Station) and Dublin Ireland based folk and traditional artist Aoife Scott.

TED YODERis a National Hammer Dulcimer Champion, one of the most exciting musicians in America with tens of millions of social media views. He returns to WoodSongs to introduce songs from his new live album.

WoodSongs is a live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on over 500+ radio stations, on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world, in millions of TV homes as a public TV series and Friday’s on RFD-TV America’s Most Important Rural Network. WoodSongs is produced 44 Mondays a year.

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/