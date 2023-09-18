× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

Monday Sept 18 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859.252.8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

BRENNEN LEIGH is a songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer whose storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status in Europe, Scandinavia, across the United States, South America and the United Kingdom. Her traditional country is from the same cloth as Patsy Cline and Marty Stuart, songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell and many others.

JILL ANDREWSis an acclaimed singer-songwriter who gives the unsung the voice they have always deserved. From her days fronting lauded Americana group, the everbodyfields, to her successful solo career as a writer and performer, Andrews’ music has taken her far from her East Tennessee home. Musically there are echoes of the Indigo Girls’ more folksy side, especially since Andrews’ voice bears a passing similarity to that of Emily Saliers.

