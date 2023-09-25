× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Sept 25 2023

Western Music and Yodeling Show!

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners

Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

KRISTYN HARRISis a Texas-bred musical powerhouse noted for her powerful vocals, solid swing rhythm guitar style, unique songwriting, award winning yodel. She is the International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year 5 times, and her latest album was awarded the prestigious Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. She is also a 6-time winner of the IWMA Female Performer of the Year and the CMA of Texas Cowboy Western Entertainer of the Year Award.

PHOEBE WHITEis a 13 year old yodeling cowgirl from, drum role please, London, Kentucky. Her latest album is called UnXpected recorded with America’s cowboys, RIDERS IN THE SKY and the McLain Family Band. Her album and made the top ten of the USA Western Music Charts.

CANDICE GUNN is our WoodSongs Kid. She is 12 years old from Benton, KY playing the guitar and yodeling since she was 5

