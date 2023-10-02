× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Oct 2, 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859-252-8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859-280-2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

BING FUTCH is an award winning songwriter and performer of Appalachian mountain dulcimer, ukulele, Native American flute and more. He plays the dulcimer like Jimi Hendrix played his guitar and has left audiences breathless with his amazing musical technique.

GREG KLYMAis a road-tested troubadour and a relentless songwriter. You’ll find him weaving lanes between Tom Petty and Merle Haggard on music’s highway. Buffalo-born, now Boston-based, he is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, jester, carnival barker, two-stepper and daydreamer.

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/