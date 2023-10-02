WoodSongs
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Michael Johnathan
Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour
Monday Oct 2, 2023
TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859-252-8888 or CLICK HERE
PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859-280-2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY
BING FUTCH is an award winning songwriter and performer of Appalachian mountain dulcimer, ukulele, Native American flute and more. He plays the dulcimer like Jimi Hendrix played his guitar and has left audiences breathless with his amazing musical technique.
GREG KLYMAis a road-tested troubadour and a relentless songwriter. You’ll find him weaving lanes between Tom Petty and Merle Haggard on music’s highway. Buffalo-born, now Boston-based, he is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, jester, carnival barker, two-stepper and daydreamer.
