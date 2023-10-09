× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Oct 9 2023

TOMMY EMMANUELis arguably one of the best and most influential guitarists in the world. From Australia and around the globe, Tommy is packing major concert halls to the rafters with his amazing, brilliant guitar skills.

LARRY CAMBPELL & TERESA WILLIAMSare a husband and wife music powerhourse, currently on tour with Tommy Emmanuel. Larry Campbell is perhaps best known for his time as part of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour band. Teresa Willias is an accomplished musicians who has worked with n session worked with artists such as Julie Miller, Levon Helm, Peter Wolf, and Hot Tuna.

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/