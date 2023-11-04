World's Greatest Studio Tour - Bowling Green

× Expand World's Greatest Studio Tour Pottery demonstrations by Mitch Rickman, Bowling Green, Kentucky

The World's Greatest Studio Tour

The World's Greatest Studio Tour will celebrate its 27th year

Saturday, November 4 & Sunday November 5, 2023. (Hours: Saturday: 10am-5pm and Sunday: 1pm-5pm.)

Bowling Green and area artists invite you into their studios to view their art, discuss their processes, and watch demonstrations during this free event!

The annual World’s Greatest Studio Tour is designed to allow the public to meet the area’s leading artists, talk with them one-on-one, and see exciting new works of art. It is also an opportunity to do holiday shopping and find unique, one of a kind gifts of original art.

This year, there are more than ten stops and 40 artists on the tour. Studios are located throughout the Bowling Green and Warren County area. This year, the Kentucky Museum is hosting members of Artworks, a local arts organization, who will have work on display and for sale throughout the building. A map of studio locations is available online: worldsgreateststudiotour.com. All art media are featured on the tour including painting, metalwork, jewelry, fiber, woodwork, pottery, and more!

Invite friends, plan a route and see what area artists have to show this year! The World’s Greatest Studio Tour: It only happens once a year and it only happens here!

For more information, please visit worldsgreateststudiotour.com