Writing My Own Obituary - Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Writing My Own Obituary

Writing My Own Obituary

June 4, 11 Matinee performance from 2 – 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17

A play written and directed by Bill Baker.

Carl, recently retired, along with his wife, Andrea, have been attending many funerals, as is common with sixty something year olds. He decides they should write their obituaries to make it easier on the kids when the time comes. They both start, but Carl finds it difficult to write his. Instead of being a recap of Carl’s life, he sees it as more of a report card on his life. He doesn’t think he has done anything “noteworthy” that merits mentioning in his obit. He wasn’t a scientist, an astronaut or a CEO, just a regular guy trying to take care of his family. With some interesting twists and help from his family, he begins to see his life differently. Suitable for everyone.

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/