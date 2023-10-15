Wyndell Williams LIVE at La Vigne!
La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Enjoy FREE live music by Louisville, KY singer/songwriter guitarist Wyndell Williams. His pop/rock style will keep you on your toes an swarm up a cool October night.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Parents