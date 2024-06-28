× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Dust off your boat shoes and join us for Yacht Rock Night at Ten20 on June 28th! We'll be jamming from 8 to Midnight.

Yacht Rock Silent Disco at Ten20

Sail on down to Ten20 on June 28th for a special Yacht Rock Silent Disco! One channel will be devoted to the best boat music from the 70s and 80s, while our other two channels will feature a wide variety of hip-hop and pop. If you want to rock like you're hanging by the dock, This Is It!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/73938-yacht-rock-silent-disco-at-ten20