Yellowstone: The Enduring Phenomenon - Frazier History Museum

Yellowstone: The Enduring Phenomenon

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to secure your seat for the latest Frazier History Museum Bourbon tasting and program, as we explore the enduring phenomenon of Yellowstone! Limestone Branch Distillery brand ambassador Stephen Fante will lead tastings and share stories about the brand and its significant contribution to Yellowstone National Park. You’ll meet J. Todd Scott, Kentucky author and visionary writer on the Yellowstone series. But that’s not all! You’ll also hear from Roger Huff, co-founder of Gallant Fox Brewing, as he shares his craft and a special Yellowstone Bourbon aged brew made just for us.

Bottles of our Yellowstone Single Barrel Selection can be purchased in advance and at the program. But when they’re gone, they’re gone!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

6:30–8:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Admission: $39 ($34 for Contributor-Level Members & Above)

Yellowstone Frazier Single Barrel: $69 per Bottle

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/