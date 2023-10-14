Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K - Nicholasville

× Expand Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation’s annual Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K is back for its eighth year, bringing together and celebrating local cancer survivors and raising money to support local cancer patients. The race will be held in Nicholasville on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m., at the RJ Corman Railroad Group racecourse at 101 R.J. Corman Drive.

The Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, presented by RJ Corman Railroad Group, is open to runners of all ages. Proceeds from the race provide free mammography and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support to underinsured and uninsured patients across Kentucky. Every dollar raised will support Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! programs statewide.

Registration for the Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K is $30 for those who sign up before September 30 at 11:59 p.m. After September 30, registration will increase. Participants can register for the event until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration closes at midnight on Oct. 11.

For more information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/Info/KY/