× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Opening Day 2024

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Opening Day

Admission: Members are FREE/Adults $9/Seniors 65+ & Ages 6-17 are $5/Children 5 & Under are FREE/Veterans, Active & Retired Military with ID are FREE.

The best day of the year is Opening Day! The staff at Yew Dell can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the gardens to see what’s blooming. While you’re at Yew Dell, shop the traditional hellebore and spring ephemerals plant sale, get a bite to eat from Martha Lee’s Kitchen’s spring menu, or sign up for any or all of Yew Dell’s special Back to Basics – Horticulture 101 workshop series. Opening Day tickets available at arrival. Hours March 30th – mid-Dec. are: Tuesday – Saturday (10am – 4pm), Sundays (12 – 4pm), and closed on Mondays.

We recommend advance reservations if you wish to participate in the Back to Basics – Horticulture 101 series.

For more, please visit yewdellgardens.org