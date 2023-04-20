Yew Dell’s Garden to Table Dinner Series – Inaugural edition featuring chef Anoosh Shariat

$125 per person

Yew Dell Botanical Garden's invites you to join them for this exciting new effort. Explore delicious local food prepared by the best chefs around and enjoyed in the most unique setting. Spend the evening enjoying a progressive dinner hosted in three unique venues across Yew. Dell’s award winning gardens and architecture. You’ll enjoy a seasonal meal and wine planned and prepared by one of the Louisville area’s most celebrated and beloved chefs and dishes featuring items grown on site. Don’t miss this chance to kick off this fabulous celebration of great gardens and fabulous food.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/