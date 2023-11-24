Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

FREE - $12

YULETIDE 2023 at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens returns with a focus on traditional family fun with a whimsical train village, sparkling lights and décor, Holiday Trees, food and beverage options, a takeaway craft, and Santa! Advance tickets recommended with limited walk-up availability each night.

Yueltide runs Friday, November 25th - Saturday, December 16th with 2 times each evening: 5 - 7 pm and 7 – 9 pm. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-24 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-24 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-24 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 ical