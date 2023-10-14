Zach Williams at EKU Center For The Arts

Join Zach Williams for a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and have you singing along all night long! Grammy award winner Zach Williams and his signature blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting are truly unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today. Zach can’t wait to bring the Tour to your city, will you be there?

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/events/3107-zach-williams