Zach Wycuff live at Falls City Taproom

Zach Wycuff live at Falls City

Join Louisville Laughs for a special show on April 6 at Falls City Brewing Company.

We will be featuring comedian Zach Wycuff from Cincinnati. Zach has been named Funniest Comic in Cincinnati and is getting ready to record his DryBar special.

Joining Zach will be comic Cali Botkin.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

We will have an open mic after the show.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/35408-zach-wycuff-live-at-falls-city