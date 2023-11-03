Zombie Night Musical - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Zombie Night!

Zombie Night Musical

Dive into a thrilling musical experience with "Zombie Night!" This doo-wopping spectacle pays homage to iconic horror films like “Night of the Living Dead” and “The Return of the Living Dead.” The story unfolds as Howie, Louise, Gary, and Phoebe prepare for "Zombie Night," the annual senior class party, in an old farmhouse near a graveyard. But things take a spooky turn when zombies emerge from the graves, leading to a hilarious showdown between the undead and the students.

Directed by Chad Hembree and performed by the talented Bluegrass Players Intergenerational Acting troupe, this spine-chilling yet comedic musical promises an unforgettable evening. Don't miss out on the performances on Nov 3 & 4 at 7:00 pm and Nov 5 at 2:00 pm. Secure your tickets now for a night of eerie fun and laughter!

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool