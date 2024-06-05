Bluegill on the Fly

I recently was fishing with a friend who is one of the most accomplished anglers I know. But when he arrived with a fly rod, I was somewhat perplexed. I was unaware that he owned one.

“I didn’t know you fly fished,” I said with a cadence that attempted to pitch the comment as neither a query nor a statement.

“I don’t, much,” he explained. “Thought I’d try it today.”

The day ended with few fish, but that didn’t have much to do with the fly equipment. We had been wade fishing a small stream under a cloudless sky, the water low and clear, the fish spooky and uncooperative. The creek was one that receives regular trout stockings but also harbors a fair population of smallmouth bass. Neither species wanted much to do with the variety of flies we had offered.

“How’d you like it?” I asked, gesturing toward the rod he was stuffing into its tube.

He shrugged. “I’ll probably try it again. What do you suggest?”

I’m hardly an expert fly fisherman. Enthusiastic, yes, because it’s a fun way to fish. But average at best and only under favorable conditions. Targeting friendly fish helps, too. But I had a ready solution for my friend’s fly-angling woes.

“Bluegill,” I said.

“What?” He sounded borderline incredulous. “Bluegill?”

Fly fishing is most often associated with trout, but the tackle can be and is used to catch almost anything that swims in freshwater and many saltwater species as well. Bluegill, which is how many fishermen—me included—were introduced to the sport, aren’t typically targeted by fly fishermen. That’s too bad. They are widespread, plentiful, great fun and sport on a fly rod and provide an excellent way to improve and hone one’s fly-rod skills.

Here’s what you need:

For gear, keep it simple. And light.

For the experienced fly angler, the 5- or 6-weight rod you use for trout or bass will serve perfectly for bluegill. But to boost the fun factor, lighten up. I have a 3-weight 8-foot full-flex and a 4-weight 7-foot mid-flex rod that I often use for bluegill; the 7-footer for small stream waters and tight casting, the 8-footer for ponds and open water. Bluegill are scrappy fish that fight hard, and if they grew to 10 pounds, it would take saltwater gear to land them. A hand-size bluegill is typically about 6 to 8 ounces. A 1-pounder is rare. The International Game Fish Association all-tackle world record is 4 pounds, 12 ounces, but a hand-size bluegill will put a deep bend in your 3-weight.

Complete the rig with a floating line, 6-foot leader and about 2 feet of 4X or 5X tippet. A 6- or 8-foot strip of 2-pound or 4-pound test monofilament also will serve perfectly well. Spool the line on a simple, inexpensive click and pawl reel. Don’t worry about the reel not having a drag system. You won’t need one.

For fly selection, bluegill aren’t choosy. They do have small mouths, so don’t tie on any fly larger than a size 12. A small popping bug is the surface bluegill fly of choice, but to catch more (and usually bigger) fish, work below the surface. A small wooly bugger works well. So do spider flies, as do small marabou jigs, which—strictly speaking—aren’t flies, but are effective. I’ve found that bluegill and other panfish can hardly resist the 1/125-ounce marabou jig tied by PJ’s Tackle Company (pjstackleco.com). Use a strike indicator.

As summer melts into June and July, bigger bluegill typically will retreat to deeper, cooler water, although they can sometimes be found in shallow cover in the early morning and late evening. Otherwise, look for fish near grassy and timber cover, especially near submerged (4-8 feet) grass. Also look for them under docks or other structures.

An ultralight spinning rig tipped with a cricket or worm under a bobber is the time-tested bluegill rig. But try bluegill on the fly. It’s great fun.

. . .

Wherever you live in Kentucky or beyond, bluegill are swimming nearby. In its 2024 Fishing Forecast, which is compiled by state fishery officials with the Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/fishing-forecast.aspx), 11 waters are designated as good or excellent (4 or 5 stars) for the feisty, hard-fighting panfish. Twenty-three more get a fair or fair plus (3 or 3½ stars) rating. Of the Commonwealth’s 45 state-managed FINs (Fishing in Neighborhoods) lakes, 21 are rated good or excellent bluegill fisheries. Farm ponds are another prime spot to find bluegill.

Readers may contact Gary Garth at editor@kentuckymonthly.com.