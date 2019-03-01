Catch-and-Release Time

If you’d like to enjoy some stream trout fishing in fairly uncrowded surroundings, now is the time to go. You actually have until March 31 to visit 14 streams. There is one creek in the state, although relatively isolated, where the action runs through May 31.

These are waters managed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (fw.ky.gov) as seasonal catch-and-release trout streams. They are relatively cool, clear, clean, free-flowing and mostly wadable waters that will support trout, especially during the winter months. Each of the waters gets a generous stocking of trout (all get rainbow trout, and a few are stocked with rainbows and browns) in October. They aren’t stocked again until April, but from Oct. 1 through March 31, the regulations for trout fishing are catch and release, artificial lures only. By March, the fish that survive (wildlife officials acknowledge some poaching, although it’s impossible to measure how many fish are lost to illegal taking and how many succumb naturally) have grown wily and aren’t as susceptible to a well-placed fly to lure as a fresh stocker. It’s fun fishing. The streams generally see fairly heavy pressure in October, but as winter deepens, angling action falls off. March is still catch and release, which keeps meat fishermen away until April, when statewide regulations are in force.

The exception to the October through March catch-and-release season is an 8-mile stretch of Wolfe County’s Swift Camp Creek that is located within the Clifty Wilderness Area (fs.usda.gov/recarea/dbnf/recarea/?recid=39460) of the Red River Gorge. The catch-and-release trout season on Swift Camp runs through May 31.

Although the regulations limit anglers to artificial lure catch-and-release, fly or conventional tackle is allowed and multi-point hook lures (i.e., a Mepps or similar inline spinner with a treble hook) are also legal. No bait is allowed.

If conditions allow, work downstream and stay out of the water as much as possible. Fish pools and tailout areas thoroughly. When fly fishing during late-season catch-and-release, I generally use a 5x or 6x fluorocarbon tippet and a size 14 or 16 beaded soft-hackle Hare’s Ear or similar searching pattern. A beaded San Juan worm is also effective. If you’re not getting an occasional strike, slow down and work the fly closer to the streambed.

With spinning gear, I use an ultralight spooled with 4-pound test line and small silver spoon (I replace the treble hook with a long shank single hook to reduce hang-ups) or a Mepps single hook in size #0 and #1.

Unless license exempt, you will need a state fishing license. The new license year begins March 1. Aside from the Cumberland River tailwater, a trout stamp is not required unless trout are kept. Licenses may be purchased online at the state game agency website, at most sporting good outlets, and at most county clerk offices.

Now that you’re rigged up, here’s where to go for late-season catch-and-release trout:

Bark Camp Creek, Whitley County – about four miles of this pretty creek are managed under seasonal catch-and-release trout regulations.

Beaver Creek, Wayne County – from the Hwy. 90 bridge upstream to the highway 200 bridge, a run of about 2.8 miles.

Big Bone Creek, Boone County – roughly 2 miles of water located inside the Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/big-bone-lick).

Cane Creek, Laurel County – approximately 6.6 miles of the creek are managed under seasonal catch-and-release regulations.

Casey Creek, Trigg County – the westernmost trout water in the Commonwealth. About 3.6 miles of the stream are under October-March catch-and-release regulations.

Clear Creek, Bell County – from the Hwy. 190 bridge downstream to the mouth, a run of about 4.5 miles.

East Fork, Indian Creek – roughly 5.3 miles of water in Menifee County.

Elk Spring Creek, Wayne County.

Floyds Fork, Jefferson County – within the Parkland of Floyds Fork, about a 3-mile run.

Left Fork, Beaver Creek, Floyd County – about 3.6 miles upstream from the Hwy. 122 bridge.

Middle Fork Red River, Powell County – this 2.2-mile section of the Red’s middle fork is within Natural Bridge State Park (parks.ky.gov/parks/resortparks/natural-bridge).

Otter Creek, Meade County – approximately 9.7 miles bordering the Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area (fw.ky.gov/Pages/Otter-Creek-Outdoor-Recreation-Area.aspx) and including a section of the creek on the Ft. Knox Military Reservation.

Rock Creek, McCreary County – a run of nearly 10 miles from the Bell Farm bridge upstream to the Tennessee state line.

Trammel Creek, Allen County – about 4.4 miles upstream from the mouth of Little Trammel Creek.

These waters are managed under statewide regulations April through September. Most also flow through private property. Ask before accessing.

For more information about the seasonal catch-and-release trout program, go to fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Recreational-Fishing.aspx.

Share photos of your catch at editor@kentuckymonthly.com. Submitted photos must include the angler’s name and a phone number.