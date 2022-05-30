Outdoor Summer Fun

Summer is upon us. Not officially, of course. The 2022 summer solstice will not roll across Kentucky until the early hours of June 21. But for practical purposes—camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, biking, picnicking, paddling, sailing, sunbathing, cookouts, swimming, boating, water skiing, road trips, sunburns, kayaking, rock climbing, sweating, spelunking, walking, wading—summer is here.

Get out and enjoy it.

But expect crowds. You’re not the only one itching to get out of the house.

Options are limited only by time, budget and willingness.

Fishing? What would you like to catch? Catfish (blues, channel, flathead and more). Sunfish (warmouth, bluegill, redear, rock bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, largemouth bass and more). Temperate bass (whites, yellows, striped, hybrid striped). Trout (rainbows, cutthroats, brown and brook). Sauger. Carp. Walleye. Muskellunge. It’s a long list. Regardless of where you live in the Commonwealth, fish are swimming nearby. No boat? Kentucky is drained by more wadable streams than can be fished in a lifetime and is dotted with hundreds of lakes and ponds harboring miles of bank access. City dwellers who want to fish close to home should check out the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Fishing in Neighborhoods program. Go to fw.ky.gov and click on “fishing.” It’s loaded with good information. All you need is a fishing license. Jefferson County urbanites shouldn’t overlook the Parklands of Floyds Fork, which also is a superb paddling destination.

Camping? If you’re looking for a full-facility campsite (with running water, electrical hookups, nearby restrooms and showers) or a place to park your RV or camping trailer, reservations are recommended, especially if your travel plans include a Friday and/or Saturday night. If you’re content with fewer frills or can go primitive, your options expand. Kentucky Tourism (kentuckytourism.com) can help. So can Kentucky state parks (parks.ky.gov). The Land Between the Lakes and the Daniel Boone National Forest (landbetweenthelakes.us and fs.usda.gov/dbnf) offer enough camping options to fill a lifetime of summers.

Hiking? From the Hematite Trail at LBL to the Cumberland Falls Moonbow Trail, hiking options abound. Some of the state’s trails—including the 11-mile Moonbow Hike—are strenuous. Allow more time than you think you’ll need. Others, such as the jaunt around Hematite Trail, are easy. Some trails are ADA/wheelchair accessible. Regardless of which path you follow, wear supportive, protective footwear. A walking stick also is a good idea. Carry water and don’t forget the insect repellent. A Kentucky summer turns up the heat and comes with mosquitos, ticks and other annoying critters. Snakes sometimes live along the trail, too. Most are harmless, but a few are not. Watch where you step. And learn to identify and avoid poison ivy and its kin. Details are at healthline.com/health/how-to-identify-poison-ivy.

Paddling? I’ve been paddling a canoe since before I could legally drive an automobile. It remains a favorite summer outing. If you want a paddling ride, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards can be rented at numerous locations, including full-service outfitter Canoe Kentucky (canoeky.com).

Check out the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Blue Water Trails program (fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Blue-Water-Trails.aspx), which profiles more than 30 paddling waters across the state. Many are also productive fisheries. When combining paddling and fishing, keep things simple. An ultralight spinning outfit spooled with 6-pound test line and a few top water plugs, crawfish imitators, and soft plastics will get you started. Carry a pair of needle-nose pliers.

Regardless of where or when you are paddling—in a creek, stream, river, lake or pond—wear a life jacket. Don’t toss it to the bottom of the boat. Don’t strap it to the seat. Wear it regardless of your swimming ability or lack thereof. Wear it. Inflatable models, which I prefer, are lightweight and less constrictive, particularly if you are handling fishing gear. Inflatable PFDs (personal flotation devices) start at around $70. Belt and vest models are available. If you rent a boat, the outfitter should provide you with a life vest.

Wear it. They save lives.

• • •

Kentuckians, along with nearly everyone else on the planet, have for the past couple of years been confined, restrained and spooked by COVID-19. And with good reason. Coronavirus has killed more than 15,000 Kentuckians, more than 1 million Americans, and an estimated 6 million people worldwide. This trio of dreadful statistics is made even more horrifying by the knowledge that the virus might be abating but is still with us. Still dangerous. Still deadly. So, wherever summer takes you, be careful, be cautious and be safe.