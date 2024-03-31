Someone you know probably suffers from ophidiophobia. That’s a fear of snakes.

This is unfortunate because there are very few snake-free zones on the globe, with the arctic and the antarctic being the least serpent friendly.

Kentucky, by comparison, is fairly snake friendly, being home to 32 species of snakes. Four—the eastern garter snake, common water snake, gray rat snake and black racer (all non-venomous)—have been documented in every county. A few others are isolated to specific areas. All are part of the outdoor landscape, and with the warming days of spring, many will be on the move.

Fear not, said state herpetologist John MacGregor. Any snake you happen to encounter will only be interested in avoiding you.

Enjoying a hike or picnic in the park? It’s unlikely you’ll encounter a snake, MacGregor said, unless you’re looking for one.

“Most folks who visit state and national parks, city parks, state forests, nature preserves, et cetera never see a single snake,” he said. “On the other hand, those of us who make it a point to always look under rocks, logs and debris often find plenty of snakes.”

While only four the state’s 32 known species have been documented in every county, a few others, including the eastern copperhead, common worm snake, ring-necked snake, eastern hognose and rough green snake, are found in most counties. Garter snakes do well in urban areas because of their preferred diet of earthworms. The common water snake can thrive everywhere, including rivers, streams, lakes, backyard ponds and concrete paved drainage canals. This is the critter sometimes encountered by stream fishermen and often wrongly identified as a water moccasin or copperhead. MacGregor said the ring-necked snake is probably the most abundant across the state, but the small, slender animals are rarely encountered, preferring to hide beneath flat rocks or other cover.

While most of Kentucky’s snakes are harmless, a few are not. Four are venomous: the eastern copperhead, timber rattlesnake, northern cottonmouth (water moccasin) and western pygmy rattlesnake. Of these, only the copperhead is found statewide.

Venomous snakes are dangerous—potentially deadly—and should be left alone. If you’re prowling around a potential snake habitat—rocky outcroppings, downed timber, a backyard wood pile or outbuilding with junk piled around it, for example—wear proper footwear and watch where you put your hands. MacGregor said snakes sometimes venture into yards “with lots of landscaping materials, woodpiles, abandoned or collapsed buildings, and/or lots of junk laying around.”

The copperhead is Kentucky’s most abundant venomous snake and responsible for nearly all the state’s reported poisonous snake bites. Where are they found?

Not quite everywhere, according to MacGregor.

“[They] are found in most of Kentucky’s forested habitats and seem especially common in several large areas, including all of Eastern Kentucky, the knobs region, the Mammoth Cave region, and the area in and around Land Between the Lakes,” he said, adding that they are “quite rare” in a few areas.

“It is very unusual to find one in the Bluegrass Region,” MacGregor noted, adding that he has lived and hiked in Jessamine County for more than four decades and in that time has seen fewer than a dozen copperhead snakes. “All of these have been along the cliffs and wooded slopes near the Kentucky River.”

Reported bites from venomous snakes in Kentucky are rare. Fatal snake bites are extremely rare. According to MacGregor, there have been six snakebite-related deaths in Kentucky during the past half century. All involved timber rattlesnakes that were being handled during religious services, and none of the victims were known to have sought medical attention.

If you or a companion should suffer a venomous snake bite, MacGregor said to remain calm and seek immediate medical attention. The best treatment for snake bite, it is often said, is a set of car keys.

“Venomous snakebites in the U.S. are almost never fatal if prompt medical treatment is received,” MacGregor said, noting that a defensive bite from a venomous stake is sometimes a “dry strike,” in which no venom is injected, although this should never be assumed.

Avoiding trouble is usually simple. MacGregor said most bites occur when someone is attempting to catch, handle or kill a venomous snake. If you spot a snake, leave it alone. To identify a snake, take a photo (keep at a safe distance) and email it to info.center@ky.gov. It will be forwarded to the state herpetologist (MacGregor) for identification. Include the location and date, if available.

Be cautious. Be careful. But don’t be afraid.

“If you are out hiking, watch the trail in front of you,” the herpetologist advised. “If you are walking in or near a wooded area at night, carry a flashlight—most snakes tend to be nocturnal during the warmer months of the year.”

MacGregor said snakes need not be feared, but he understands that some people do fear them, noting that his mother was “terrified” of snakes and that, while he has spent his adult life studying snakes, he’s “quite afraid” of several things, including yellow jackets and hornets.

“People have irrational fears of all sorts of things including spiders, insects, mice, squirrels, dogs, cats, bats, birds, horses … you name it. Name any creature with more than two legs, fewer than two legs, or even a few that have only two legs, and there are people out there who are afraid of it.”

An excellent source for snake information is the well-illustrated booklet Kentucky Snakes, produced by the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. For a free download, visit fw.ky.gov/Wildlife/Documents/kysnakebook.pdf.

Guard the Yard

Like all critters, venomous snakes pay no attention to property lines, and no one wants to encounter a copperhead or other snake (venomous or non-venomous) in their backyard. To reduce the chances of an unpleasant meeting, state herpetologist John MacGregor recommends the following:

Keep your grass cut and shrubbery trimmed. Snakes prefer ground cover and generally avoid open areas, where hawks and other predators can get them.

Clean up the surroundings. Roofing tin, plywood, discarded paneling, automobile hoods and the like attract both rodents and snakes. (Much to my surprise, I once discovered a large but unidentified black snake under an overturned canoe.)

Dress properly. Wear sturdy shoes, watch where you step, and watch where you put your hands. Be especially watchful when cleaning up fallen tree limbs and debris from summer storms, as copperheads and other snakes often take cover under these objects during the day.

When you go outside at night, use a flashlight, even in your backyard. Copperheads and many other snakes are most active at night during hot weather and sometimes prowl near houses searching for rodents.

Rodent-proof your home as much as possible. Snakes often follow scent trails left by mice, and this can result in copperheads and other snakes entering basements, garages and crawl spaces in search of food.

If you see a venomous snake, it’s generally best to leave it alone. Most snake bites occur when inexperienced people try to kill, capture or handle snakes. MacGregor said that a freshly decapitated snake is still capable of delivering a serious bite. If given the chance, almost any snake will retreat from a human and try to hide.

