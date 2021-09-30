Where the Trout Are

Kentucky is home to some surprisingly good trout fishing, particularly as fall leans toward winter.

The Cumberland River tailwater, from below Wolf Creek Dam to the Tennessee state line, harbors the state’s most productive trout habitat because it has the advantage of holding about 75 miles of cold, nutrient-rich, relatively clean water. And while the tailwater does have some naturally reproducing trout, it receives regular and aggressive stockings. It’s loaded with trout. The Cumberland also grows big trout. Kentucky’s current state trout records, which include brook (3.65 pounds), brown (21 pounds), lake (5 pounds, 5 ounces) and rainbow (14 pounds, 6 ounces), all came from the Cumberland tailwater.

The Cumberland is also a power-generating tailwater release fishery, which means that, if one or more generators are running, you’ll need a boat and the skill to operate it to have access to more than a sliver of water. The Corps of Engineers controls the Cumberland water release schedule, and the needs of fishermen are low on the Corps’ priority list. You can check the generation schedule at tva.com/environment/lake-levels/wolf-creek.

There are many other fall trout fishing options, including 14 creeks where water flows are generally predictable, and some of the year’s best trout action typically stretches from October through March. That’s because these streams—locations for which range from the Lake Barkley drainage to metro Jefferson County to some remote folds in the eastern Kentucky mountains—are managed as catch-and-release or “delayed-harvest” trout waters through March. (There is one exception, where catch-and-release regulations extend to May 31.) They generally don’t get as much angling pressure as many of the state’s catch-and-keep trout waters.

The delayed-harvest regulations are surprisingly simple: Fishermen are limited to artificial bait, and all trout must be released. If you foul hook a fish, it goes back into the water, regardless of its condition … or survival status. If it comes to hand dead or dying from being foul hooked or other causes, it still goes back.

“Yes, the trout would need to go be released back into the water,” said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelly. “There are many different organisms that will benefit from that fish. So, while the angler can’t take it home, it will not go to waste.”

Seasonal catch-and-release streams are typically stocked in early October for the delayed-harvest season. Some receive additional trout during the winter.

The following Kentucky waters are managed as catch-and-release trout fisheries from Oct. 1 through March 30. The exception is Swift Camp Creek, which is catch-and-release from Oct. 1 through May 31.

Bark Camp Creek, Whitley County, 3.9 miles

Beaver Creek, Wayne County, from the Ky. Rt. 90 bridge upstream to the Ky. Hwy. 200 bridge, 2.8 miles

Big Bone Creek, Boone County, within Big Bone Lick State Park, 2.1 miles

Cane Creek, Laurel County, 6.6 miles

Casey Creek, Trigg County, 3.6 miles

Clear Creek, Bell County, from the Ky. Rt. 190 bridge downstream to the mouth, 4.5 miles

East Fork Indian Creek, Menifee County, 5.3 miles

Elk Spring Creek, Wayne County, 2.8 miles

Floyds Fork, Jefferson County, from U.S. 60 downstream to U.S. 150, 20 miles. Much of the catch-and-release section of Floyds Fork flows within The Parklands of Floyds Fork (theparklands.org).

Gunpowder Creek, Boone County, 1.5 miles

Otter Creek, Meade County, within Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area and the Fort Knox Military Reservation, 9.7 miles. Daily entry fee is required at the Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area.

Rock Creek, McCreary County, from the Bell Farm bridge upstream to the Tennessee state line, 9.8 miles

Swift Camp Creek, Wolfe County, within the Clifty Wilderness Area, 8 miles

Trammel Fork, Allen County, upstream from the mouth of Little Trammel Creek, 4.4 miles

Most of these waters receive multiple trout stockings during the spring and early summer.

While only artificial baits are permitted during the delayed harvest, and all trout must be released immediately, fishery officials would likely not begrudge an angler taking a photo or two of his or her catch prior to release.

Unless the angler is license-exempt, a fishing license is required. A trout permit is not required to fish for trout during the catch-and-release season on designated delayed-harvest waters, since anglers do not keep the fish.

As water temperatures cool, several warm-water tailrace waters are scheduled to receive trout in October and/or November. These include Buckhorn, Carr Creek, Dewey, Fishtrap, Grayson, Herrington (November only), Laurel River, Martins Fork, Nolin, Paintsville and Taylorsville (November only). For details, see fw.ky.gov/FishBoatGuide/Pages/Trout-Waters.aspx#1.