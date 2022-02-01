Winter Hikes

February can sometimes fool us and occasionally make fools of us. A day that begins with sunshine and the hint of spring can close with a biting wind on the heels of snow or sleet. February sunshine is a precious and vexing commodity. By the time the calendar turns to Solmonath (the Anglo-Saxon term for the second month), we are on the long shadow side of the winter solstice, but cold sunsets still arrive with stunning and occasionally unforgiving suddenness.

For those of us itching to get outside, February can be a cruel month.

One solution: Lace up your hiking boots.

I decided to ply a recently opened path that crosses a small slice of the Commonwealth with a troubling but historic past. The 2-mile-long Coach Lester G. Mimms Trail opened in December. It is part of Kenlake State Resort Park and treks near the western shore of Kentucky Lake, connecting historic Cherokee State Park (now part of Kenlake State Park) and the Kenlake State Park campground. This section of the park is located north of U.S. 68/Ky. 80 near Aurora. The northern section of the trail puts hikers within sight of the U.S. 68/Ky. 80 Eggner’s Ferry Bridge that spans Kentucky Lake.

The trailhead at the Cherokee terminus of the Mimms Trail is just down the hill from the historic lodge dining hall (now available for special events) and is nicely graveled. But the dolled-up section of the trail doesn’t last long. The gravel extends down the hill and into the trees for about 60 yards. The rest is a well-marked (flanking trees are blazed with orange markings) dirt path that follows the rolling timbered lakeshore.

The trail passes a couple of cabin sites that reflect a time many would like to forget. Cherokee State Park, opened in 1951, was the only park in Kentucky and one of only a handful in the country developed exclusively for African Americans at a time when racist “separate but equal” nonsense was largely the law of the land. The 300-acre park, which overlooks Kentucky Lake, included a dining hall, a dozen cottages, a bathhouse, picnic areas, a fish-cleaning station and a boat launch.

It proved widely popular. An estimated 2,000 people attended the park’s opening, which was both applauded and criticized. Cherokee operated for 13 years until Gov. Bert Combs signed a 1963 executive order ending segregation in Kentucky’s public facilities. Cherokee closed the following year and over time fell into disrepair. In 2009, the park, now known as Historic Cherokee, was added to the National Register of Historic Places and has since enjoyed some building and grounds restoration. Today, it is a day-use area accessible from U.S. 68 or via the Mimms Trail from the Kenlake campground.

For a late winter hike, plan carefully. Check the weather forecast and dress in layers, wear supportive footwear, stay hydrated, and pack a hat and gloves. Use a trekking pole or hiking staff, especially if conditions are wet. Carry your phone. Hike with a partner, if possible, and tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return.

Kentucky has no shortage of hiking options, and while multi-day trips can be done in late winter, most casual hikers limit their winter outings to a relatively short hike or a half-day trek. Here are a couple of suggestions from the folks at Kentucky Tourism (kentuckytourism.com):

Eagle Falls Trail, a 1.5-mile trek, is located within Cumberland Falls State Park. It leads to Eagle Falls and overlooks Cumberland Falls.

Honeymoon Falls Trail, located within Pine Mountain State Resort Park, leads to Honeymoon Falls. The 350-foot elevation change makes it a strenuous trek.

Kentucky is laced with public hiking trails at sites such as the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, Daniel Boone National Forest, and Kentucky State Parks.

