Drone Show at Kroger’s Fest-a-ville

For the first time at Fest-a-Ville, the night sky will be dazzled by choreographed drones dancing over the Waterfront sky every night, beginning April 25.

“We’ve heard from Festival fans how much they love the drone show at Thunder Over Louisville, so we wanted to offer a sampling of that at our Derby season entertainment venue on the Waterfront,” KDF’s Christa Richie said. “We will have three different drone shows in rotation over the nine-day run of the event, so you can come to Fest-a-Ville multiple nights and have an opportunity to see an entirely new show each time.”

An estimated 75-100 drones will activate for the shows, beginning at 9:30 each night and right after the Balloon Glows on April 25 and 26.

Admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin®.