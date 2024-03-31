While the Kentucky Derby Festival and Churchill Downs are separate entities, they appear in a collaboration on this year’s Pegasus Pin to mark the Run for the Roses’ momentous anniversary.

Each pin features “150th” in red (the Derby’s signature color) and the beloved Pegasus symbol in teal (KDF’s official color).

“The Kentucky Derby Festival is such an important part of the way our community celebrates the Kentucky Derby season each year,” said Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships at

Churchill Downs. “We were thrilled that

KDF chose to honor the 150th Run for the Roses with a Pegasus Pin design that reflects this milestone.”

This small piece of plastic is a signature symbol of springtime in Kentucky and a collector’s item. Plus, the Pegasus Pin comes with perks! A 2024 Pegasus Pin serves as free admission to many Festival events, the pin envelope includes coupons to retail outlets, and any 2024 Pegasus Pin is eligible to win one of 15 Weekly Grand Prizes. To be eligible for the drawings, fans just need to register their pins online at PegasusPins.com.

Those who are lucky enough to have purchased one of the 18,000 Gold Pins will be entered into weekly prize drawings, with a grand prize of $20,000 to be announced May 10. To be eligible to win, register Gold Pins online at PegasusPins.com.

Pins can be found in retail locations all around the state from Elizabethtown to Louisville, as well as Bardstown, Georgetown and Lexington, and purchased online at PegasusPins.com.