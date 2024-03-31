PNC Kentucky Derby Festival Tour de LouSM

× Expand Marvin Young 2023

The Festival’s premier cycling experience, the PNC Tour de Lou, is changing its start and finish locations and rewarding each participant with a little bit of bling.

The festival has moved the road race’s start to the NuLu Marketplace on Main Street in NuLu for all three distances (20 miles, 30 miles and 62.1 miles, or metric century). From there, cyclists will pass through Louisville’s scenic parks and historic attractions, including NuLu, Old Louisville, the Olmsted Park System and, of course, Churchill Downs.

The course will take cyclists back to NuLu Marketplace for the big finish, where, for the first time in the race’s 11-year history, all participants will receive a commemorative medal.

“We’ve always said the PNC Tour de Lou is the best tour of our city on two wheels, and this year, participants will get to see even more of what we love about our community with the addition of the NuLu neighborhood,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president & CEO. “Cyclists come from across the state and country to ride with us every spring, and this special medal is a way for them to commemorate their time in Louisville.”

Race Day is set for Sunday, April 14. Registration is open at

kdf.org/TourdeLou. Entrance fees vary by race distance.