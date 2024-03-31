× Expand Marvin Young 2023

While Kentucky may be known best for the Run for the Roses, its signature adult drink is a close second. What better way to celebrate both iconic attractions than a night dedicated to all things bourbon.

KDF’s Christa Richie describes the Republic Bank Kentucky Derby Festival BourbonVille as “the ideal event for bourbon enthusiasts.”

Hosted by Louisville’s Frazier History Museum, BourbonVille kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on April 11 and features not only bourbon-inspired cuisine and cocktails but also bourbon tastings and samplings from numerous Kentucky distilleries.

Participants can hobnob with master distillers and browse the museum’s exhibits. A rooftop party with music and a cash bar have been added to this year’s BourbonVille event.

For tickets, visit www.kdf.org/bourbonville. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP tickets. All participants receive a commemorative glass and event pin.