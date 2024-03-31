The L&N Federal Credit Union Kroger’s Fest- a-Ville on the Waterfront

× Expand Marvin Young 2023

Now in its 18th year, Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront promises fun for festival goers of all ages. Several new events have been added to the schedule.

“Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville is one of the Derby Festival’s signature events, and we wanted to add some offerings for 2024 that the entire family can enjoy,” said Christa Richie, a spokesperson for KDF. Come down to the Waterfront for live music, food, midway rides and a variety of options for family-friendly fun … including balloon glows, a circus and nightly drone shows.

Yes, a circus is making its Fest-a-Ville debut this year. Louisville-based Turners Circus will perform a 90-minute show on May 2, from 6-7:30 p.m.

“Fest-a-Ville goers will be treated to a show packed with aerial silks, rope, sling, aerial hoop and dance trapeze acts by both youth and adult performers from our local circus that has called Louisville home for more than 70 years,” Richie said.

The Festival also added a second night to one of Fest-a-Ville’s most popular events: The L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow. Enthusiasts can see the Balloon Glow on the Waterfront on Thursday, April 25, in addition to its traditional Friday night glowing on April 26.

Balloonists will fire up their balloons and glow against the night sky synchronized to music, all while the balloons remain tethered to the ground. This gives attendees the opportunity to walk among the balloons and talk to pilots.