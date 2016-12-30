17 Things to do in 2017

1. Celebrate the 225th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Kentucky by attending some of the numerous events taking place throughout the state during 2017.

2. Pay a visit to Hopkinsville, the best location in the country to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. This is the first time in 38 years that the phenomenon will be visible in the contiguous United States.

3. Make a trip to the Kentucky Horse Park to pay homage to the immortal racehorse Man o’ War at his freshly refurbished memorial. Foaled March 29, 1917, 2017 marks the 100th birthday of the horse known as “the mostest.”

4. Explore 17 of Kentucky’s amazing caves: Big Bat Cave, Cascade Cave, Crystal Cave, Cub Run Cave, Diamond Caverns, Gap Cave, Great Saltpetre Cave, Hidden River Cave, Horn Hollow Cave, Laurel Cave, Lost River Cave, Onyx Cave, Outlaw Cave, Sand Cave, Skylight Cave, Wind Cave and X-Cave—several of which are a part of the world-famous Mammoth Cave and Carter Caves systems.

5. Celebrate the Lexington Brass Band’s 25th anniversary in 2017 by attending one of the group’s performances.

6. Take in a race at the Kentucky Speedway and help commemorate the track’s 17th anniversary.

7. Visit Campbellsville, established in 1817, and celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding.

8. Read a book by a Kentucky author that debuts in 2017.

9. Engage in some revelry for St. Patrick’s Day—3-17-17—at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in Covington or the Irish Rover in Louisville.

10. Practice 17 random act of kindness.

11. Celebrate the birthday of the late country singer/songwriter and Muhlenberg County native Merle Travis, who was born on Nov. 29, 1917, by listening to his music, including his iconic tune “Sixteen Tons.”

12. Enjoy a bottle of Eagle Rare 17-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

13. Travel along Kentucky Route 17 from where it begins just northwest of Falmouth and continues north to the Ohio River, crossing the scenic John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington.

14. Visit 17 Kentucky wineries and sample the best vino the Commonwealth has to offer. As a guide, check out Kirk Alliman’s article in the September 2016 issue of Kentucky Monthly (page 40) or visit kentuckywine.com.

15. Tour the Toyota plant in Georgetown to view the 2017 models rolling off the line.

16. Make a trip to 17 of Kentucky’s awesome state parks. From Greenbo Lake State Resort Park to Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site and from General Butler State Resort Park to General Burnside Island State Park, there are plenty from which to choose. Visit parks.ky.gov to plan your travels.

17. Attend 17 Kentucky college sporting events, such as the ACC baseball tournament held at Slugger Field in Louisville May 23-28.

What's on your 2017 Kentucky bucket list? Tell us about it on Facebook @kentuckymonthly.