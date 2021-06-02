A Lasting Legacy

Built on the foundation of education and recreation, Mahr Park Arboretum continues to expand its services one area at a time. Park Director Ashton Robinson said that, whether visitors are interested in recreation, education, wildlife or a quiet spot to retreat and regain inspiration, they will find a place of escape. “We strive to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing green space for all to enjoy,” she said.

The park sits on 265 acres of land donated to the city of Madisonville by Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr in 2009 after Glema’s passing, intending for it to be developed and maintained as a park and recreational space. “The Mahrs loved the land and valued nature and education, so we take this into consideration as the park is further developed,” Robinson said.

The Mahrs moved to Madisonville in 1953 when Trover Clinic was launched, said Dr. Jack Hamman, a close friend of Dr. Merle Mahr’s. “He was very community minded, and he thought that, since the clinic had been so successful, that everybody in the clinic should give back to the community in any way they could,” Hamman said.

The Mahr Charitable Trust was established in 2009 to develop and maintain Mahr Park through money bequeathed by the Mahrs, according to Robinson. A master plan committee was formed in May 2012 to create a draft plan after gathering community input. “From this plan, a set of guiding principles was established, including: honor the land and the Mahr legacy; incorporate sustainable practices; create opportunities to improve flora and fauna; provide responsible recreation opportunities; provide opportunities for education for all age groups; promote partnerships and foster stewardship; incorporate the arts throughout the design, development and programming of the park; respect, celebrate and conserve water, as well as enjoy it; and provide places for gathering and community development,” Robinson said.

The Mahrs’ vision for the park came to fruition on Oct. 29, 2016, when Mahr Park at Hidden Hills Farm opened. In 2018, the name changed to Mahr Park Arboretum when it reached Level 1 Arboretum status.

The park offers 2 miles of paved walking trails, 40 acres of soft trails for hiking, an eight-hole championship disc golf course, and a nine-hole recreational disc golf course.

The property has seven ponds for fishing and scenic observation, and it shares a shoreline with the 420-acre Lake Pee Wee, which is its main water supply. A wetland area provides a natural filtration system and habitat for wildlife. Guided hikes and seminars are offered through the park, and kayaks can be rented to use on the lake.

Garden enthusiasts can enjoy the monarch butterfly waystation beside the Mahr Historic Home, the native plant gardens by the playground and picnic pavilions, a 7-acre pollinator garden, and a 1-acre community garden.

The Mahr Historic Home provides space for the park’s welcome center and offers park information, event space, educational classrooms, a Ray Harm gallery, bike rentals, and tours of the home and the historic Mahr library.

A nature play area that is under construction will provide children a place to learn through play by stimulating the senses and becoming one with nature. The play area is being created from all-natural Douglas Fir wood.

“I am hopeful phase I will open by summer 2021, and Phase II is to be in the planning phases soon,” Robinson said. She said the play area will feature sensory options for the kids to explore, touch, smell and interact with. “It is something I have never seen personally, so to be able to have this in Madisonville is just amazing.”

At the opening of the play area stands a statue of five children holding hands in a circle with an empty space. Hamman and his wife, Beverly, donated the statue, titled “Circle of Peace,” to Mahr Park Arboretum in honor of the Mahrs. “There is an empty space to complete the circle, and so we hope that every child will want to have their picture made to remind them of a special time and a special day at the park,” Hamman said.

The Hammans first saw the statue in New Mexico about 30 years ago and thought it would be wonderful to have in a playground. “I thought anything that embellished what they had done would be a good thing to do for the community,” Hamman said.

Robinson said the park offers a volunteer program with a wide array of opportunities for the community to be involved. “Volunteers assist in educational programming, birding programs that support a Purple Martin colony and an Eastern Bluebird trail, guided hikes, nature test, gardening, special events, and various necessary tasks,” she said.

Beverly Hamman was the park’s first volunteer, having decided to offer her time there when she retired. “Just being out there, cleaning things up and working with the people who work there, it just really felt good,” she said. “It gave a feeling of peace when I was up there.”

Robinson said that, if not for the Hammans’ generosity and kindness, the park would not be where it is today. “I am very thankful for supporters such as Jack and Bev,” she said.

The people of Madisonville are blessed to have been given a gift of such value, Robinson said. “Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr continue to give to our community daily and impact generations to come,” she said. “I am honored to be a part of their mission and to see many people create lasting and unforgettable moments here.”

For more information mahrparkarboretum.com or @mahrpark on Facebook + Instagram.