Come to Covington

Like many cities, Covington has had its share of ups and downs since its humble beginnings in 1815. In the last few years, the city has seen a shift, with more people moving back into its urban core, along with restaurants, bars and hotels popping up to meet the growing demand. It is a vibrant place to live and a great destination if you are looking for a getaway.

In the mid-1800s, the city grew exponentially with the influx of German Catholic immigrants, and those influences can still be felt throughout Covington today. In the neighborhood known as MainStrasse Village, you will definitely notice influences of the Old Country. MainStrasse is anchored by the Carroll Chimes Bell Tower. The 100-foot tower houses a 43-bell carillon and glockenspiel, chiming on the quarter hour. Way up in the tower, you can see mechanical figures that portray the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin on the hour.

The storybook neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is made up of restored buildings featuring German architecture. You can grab a cuppa joe at the adorable Bean Haus Bakery & Café to enjoy while you traipse around, admiring the architecture and checking out the funky, eclectic shops and hip bars and restaurants.

Finding something to eat or drink in MainStrasse is never a problem. If you are looking for a shot of bourbon, look no further than the Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar. It is a little hole-in-the-wall kind of place but has 600 bottles of bourbon, so it is bound to have the one you’re looking for.

Frida restaurant serves up Latin-inspired dishes, such as Cuban sandwiches and fresh guacamole, but go for the delicious à la carte tacos. Whether you get the pork, chicken, fish, beef or even the Brussels sprouts taco, you will be happy with your choice.

Otto’s is sort of upscale and sort of kitschy, but it feels inviting either way. Mismatched plates and chairs and cool wall art blend nicely with its Southern-inspired menu, which includes dishes like the Hot Brown, tomato pie and BLFGT sandwich (bacon, lettuce and fried green tomato).

Open since 1984, Dee Felice is a Covington classic, offering a dynamic creole and Cajun menu and superior service. Try the jambalaya.

Even though MainStrasse immerses you in a German setting, the Cock & Bull Public House, with influences from England, seems to fit right in. Go for their famous fish and chips, but they have terrific burgers and wraps, too. Tie your meal together with a cold beer. It seems like they have a million choices on tap. In the summer months, you can eat outside by the beautiful Goose Girl Fountain, a Covington landmark and a prime location for people watching.

Any trip to Covington should include a visit to one or even two of the awe-inspiring churches in the area. The first, right by MainStrasse, is the Mother of God Church, or as the German immigrants referred to it, Mutter Gottes Kirche. Dating back to 1870, the church, with its two soaring, green-topped towers, can be seen throughout the city. Inside, you will find phenomenal stained-glass windows, murals by Johann Schmitt (a teacher of noted local artist Frank Duveneck), and amazing frescoes and sculptures.

The second church, St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, is a must-see on your visit to Covington. Completed in 1915, this architectural marvel took 21 years to build and is recognized as a French-Gothic replica of Notre Dame in Paris, France. It is home to the world’s largest stained-glass church window as well as 26 gargoyles that were hand carved in Italy. Stunning arched ceilings and fluted columns shelter more than 80 stained-glass windows, murals by Duveneck, sculptures by Clement J. Barnhorn, and a massive Aultz-Kersting pipe organ. Go in through the north entrance to pick up a self-guided tour brochure.

For a nice afternoon walk, head toward the Roebling Suspension Bridge and the banks of the Ohio River. The magnificent, blue bridge was the longest suspension bridge in the world when it opened in 1866. Stroll along the riverfront to take in views of the bridge and learn some history viewing the Covington floodwall murals. Painted on the concrete floodwall are 18 40-by-25-foot, hand-painted murals. Nationally renowned artist Robert Dafford depicted snippets of Covington history, including scenes of John Roebling, builder of the suspension bridge that bears his name, discussing construction plans with Amos Shinkle, a Covington banker. Another mural portrays an escaped slave, Margaret Garner, as she struggles to cross the frozen Ohio River with her children.

Continue east along the Ohio to Riverside Drive, where you can view stunning Antebellum mansions and seven lifelike bronze statues of prominent northern Kentucky historical figures, such as Simon Kenton, Mary B. Greene, James Bradley, Chief Little Turtle, John Roebling, John James Audubon and Daniel Carter Beard.

Another fun stop while in Covington is Donna Salyers’ Fabulous Furs. The showroom staff invites you to touch the luxurious wraps, throws and jackets, which have the feel of real fur, yet they are all faux. They may look like they came off a mink, fox or rabbit, but the “furs” are produced in Covington using exquisitely soft acrylic.

Back in the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge, called Roebling Point, there are several dining and drinking options. Looking for some bangers and mash or shepherd’s pie? Head over to Molly Malone’s, a traditional Irish pub. Closer to the river is The Gruff, named after the fable “Three Billy Goats Gruff.” It’s right by the bridge (get it?). The eatery offers terrific brick-oven pizzas, deli sandwiches and salads. Around the corner, you will find Blinkers Tavern, which boasts award-winning steaks. Smoke Justis is a sports bar with a menu of selections a step or two up from traditional bar food. Plus, it has a cool arcade in the basement.

Also in the neighborhood is the Keystone Bar and Grill, which offers unconventional yet tasty varieties of mac and cheese. Complete with musically inspired names such as Buffalo Springfield, Lovin’ Spoonful and Fleetwood Mac—you get the idea—these cheesy dishes have imaginative flavor combinations. Other menu options include wraps, burgers and sandwiches, but all of these should be considered your side dish, with the mac and cheese as your entrée. The Keystone Bar and Grill feels like a sports bar, with TVs everywhere, and the exposed brick walls and funky artwork inside the historic building create an appealing ambiance.

Ready for a cold one? Braxton Brewing Company brews beer right in its garage taproom. This hip microbrewery is usually packed with friendly people of all ages, plus a few dogs, and hosts live music on weekends. Stop in, play a board game, and try one of its hard seltzers, cream ales, IPAs or seasonal beers. In warm weather, head upstairs to the rooftop bar to enjoy your libations. Braxton doesn’t serve food, but lots of restaurants are nearby. Right next door is Parlor on Seventh, with a menu that can be described as “gastropub meets Southern.” Try the Hot Mess, the eatery’s version of nachos—kettle chips smothered in pulled pork and beer cheese.

Another attraction to the downtown area is Flying Axes, a bar where you play a game similar to darts, although instead of throwing darts, you throw axes. It is housed in an old firehouse that has a cool vibe.

Be sure to visit the Anchor Grill, a legendary diner that serves inexpensive but really tasty food. It is the place to go for goetta, eggs and a side of home fries. Visit anytime, since it’s open 24/7. As the Anchor’s vintage neon sign in the window reads, “We May Doze But Never Close.”

Covington boasts a variety of lodging options—from chain hotels with riverfront views, to the swanky, boutique-style Hotel Covington in the heart of town. Whether you are a guest or not, dining at Coppin’s Restaurant, inside Hotel Covington, is a must. The classy decor and glamorous furnishings perfectly complement the delish menu items, such as pan-seared sea scallops, shrimp and grits, and Benton’s ham biscuit with pepper jelly.

WHERE TO GO

Anchor Grill

438 West Pike Street

859.431.9498

Bean Haus

Bakery & Café

640 Main Street

859.431.2326

Blinkers Tavern

318 Greenup Street

859.360.0840

blinkerstavern.com

Braxton Brewing

27 West 7th Street

859.261.5600

braxtonbrewing.com

Cock & Bull

Public House

601 Main Street

859.581.4253

Dee Felice Café

529 Main Street

859.261.2365

deefelice.com

Donna Salyers’ Fabulous Furs Showroom

20 West 11th Street

859.331.3877

fabulousfurs.com

Flying Axes

100 West 6th Street

859.261.0526

flyingaxes.com

Frida

602 Main Street

859.815.8736

fridaonmain.com

Hotel Covington Coppin’s Restaurant and Bar

638 Madison Avenue

859.905.6600

hotelcovington.com

Keystone Bar and Grill

313 Greenup Street

859.261.6777

keystonebar.com

Molly Malone’s

112 East 4th Street

859.491.6659

covington.mollymalonesirishpub.com

Mother of God Church

119 West 6th Street

859.291.2288

mother-of-god.org

Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar

629 Main Street

859.581.1777

oldkybourbonbar.com

Otto’s

521 Main Street

859.491.6678

ottosonmain.com

Parlor on Seventh

43 West 7th Street

859.999.8883

parloronseventh.com

Smoke Justis

302 Court Street

859.814.8858

smokejustis.com

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

1140 Madison Avenue

859.431.2060

covcathedral.com

The Gruff

129 East 2nd Street

859.581.0040

atthegruff.com