Flying High

If kids remember one thing about their first visit to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington, it’s usually the blue-and-white Cessna 150. A perennial favorite, the plane is completely hands-on. Kids can climb into the cockpit, grab the yoke, and “slip the surly bonds of earth”—in their imaginations, at least.

After they turn 10, though, kids don’t have to be content with just imagining the sensation of flight. Through the museum’s annual Aviation Camps, participants 10 and older can learn aeronautical navigation, study the science of flight, experience flight simulators, and log flight time—in the cockpit—with a licensed flight instructor.

From fascinating exhibits to partnerships with local schools to beloved summer camp experiences, the Aviation Museum of Kentucky takes a comprehensive approach to education and sharing the love of the sky.

“To our knowledge, we’re the only summer youth aviation camp in the country that offers a flying experience,” said Bob Jones, camp coordinator at the museum.

The flight experience may be the highlight of camp, but everything that comes before is just as essential—maybe more so. Before they even sit in the cockpit, campers use flight simulators to virtually practice the same route they will later fly. They study navigation, the use of aeronautical charts and basic aerodynamics. They also learn about careers in aviation. Becoming a pilot is what people think of first, Jones said, but there are many other options in the aerospace industry, from aircraft maintenance to airport management.

“We try to expose them to a lot of those options and let them see what aviation is all about,” Jones said. “We’ve had a number of students in the past who, because of their experience at Aviation Camp, have chosen a career in aerospace or aviation. And even if not, they understand a little more about aviation by having been at our camp.”

Sixteen-year-old Mason Rowe is one student whose experience at Aviation Camp pushed him toward getting his pilot’s license and a future career in the aviation industry. His first flying experience took place on his ninth birthday, and two years later, he attended Aviation Camp, where he learned more about how aircraft worked.

By the time he attended camp again the following year, Rowe knew he wanted to make a career of aviation. He completed his first solo in a glider (an unpowered aircraft) at 14, and he completed his first powered solo on his 16th birthday on March 24. He’s not sure if he wants to join the United States Air Force or pursue an aviation career in the private sector, but Rowe is certain that flying is in his future, and he’s grateful for his early experiences at Aviation Camp. “The camp did push me to go do more flying, and it helped get me to my solo two years later,” he said. “It bettered me as a pilot.”

Even if kids don’t go on to pursue a pilot’s license or a career in the aerospace industry, Jones said the camp teaches valuable, lasting lessons about cooperative learning.

“They’re divided into squadrons, and they work as team,” Jones said. “At the end of camp, there are prizes given out to students who excel in certain areas, challenging them to think and learn.”

Camp isn’t just for kids. One camp each year welcomes all ages. Jones said that parents and grandparents have come to camp with their kids and grandkids, and other adults have attended on their own to enjoy an accessible experience of flight.

In addition to camps, the museum welcomes school children throughout the year, with special programming focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The museum offers a grant-funded Saturday program all year for middle-school children focusing on STEM concepts in aerospace.

Ed Murphy, who chairs the education committee and launched the first Aviation Camp in 1996, is a retired educator. He served as a teacher and district administrator with Fayette County Public Schools for most of his career, so it’s not surprising that he gets excited about the museum’s educational mission.

“We teach the aircraft instruments; we teach the whole concept of lift and the science associated with flight,” Murphy said. “There’s just so much technology, and there’s so much science associated.”

Students can experience the museum’s flight simulator lab, which includes 13 flight simulation stations. Under the instruction of teachers, students learn how to use aircraft instruments, the fundamentals of takeoff and landing, and aeronautical navigation.

“We have modern computers, large screens for each simulator, and it’s one of the favorite activities for students to be able to do that,” Murphy said.

Ashlee VanHoose, a teacher at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School in Lexington, said the museum has provided unique learning experiences for her students.

“This is a hidden gem in our city that my students have typically never visited prior to our field trip,” VanHoose said. “The aircraft and memorabilia are extraordinary, and the kids can get up close and personal with it. Students truly love the hands-on experience with flight simulation, navigation and aerodynamic principles, including Bernoulli’s Effect.

“I typically take students in sixth grade, and they remember this experience as a highlight of their middle school years.”

The hands-on nature of the museum’s exhibits and flight simulator lab make it memorable for students, VanHoose said, creating an experience that wouldn’t be possible in a traditional school setting.

“This is a unique opportunity for students to get hands-on experience with flight simulation, while flying with the same instruments that pilots use in training,” she said. “Students can sit in cockpits of real airplanes and explore the history and evolution of flight. The hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities take our school core content to a higher and more engaging level that is beyond the restraints of a classroom.”

For Murphy, the joy of the museum is being able to mingle with volunteers and guests and enjoy a shared love of flight.

“It’s a great resource for entertainment and for education, and we are always looking for ways to expand our footprint and also to attract more and more students and adults to come to the museum,” Murphy said.

Learn more about the Aviation Museum of Kentucky and its summer camp programs at aviationky.org.

IF YOU GO: Aviation Museum of Kentucky, Blue Grass Airport, 4029 Airport Road, Lexington, 859.231.1219