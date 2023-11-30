Holiday Magic at Mustard Seed Hill

Approaching Mustard Seed Hill at Christmastime in Millersburg, about 30 miles north of Lexington, visitors first notice the spectacular light displays, as their brilliant glow would be difficult to miss. Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill, from Dec. 1-23, certainly is a sparkling holiday feast for the eyes. But the impressive light displays are far from the only treats offered.

Guests at Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill, a holiday event that began in 2018, will delight in a gingerbead house display in the historical antebellum Allen House and the adjacent McIntyre Hall. These incredible edible structures are the entries to and winners of Mustard Seed Hill’s annual Gingerbread House Competition & Exhibit.

× Expand An enormous sparkling ribbon arch welcomes visitors to Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill.

Some of the gingerbread houses have themes, such as one viewed in last year’s competition that honored breast cancer survivors. Others are replicas of actual homes, crafted with great attention to detail. A few of the entries may not be houses at all. An example from last year is a colorful, whimsical representation of a phonograph operated by cheerful mice sporting Santa hats.

If all the gingerbread viewing puts feasting on the mind of visitors, they’re in luck. “This year, every other weekend, we will have a featured food truck,” said Victoria Agnew Benson, president of Mustard Seed Hill. “We will have Bert’s SpeakCheezy from Berea. They have what I would call elevated grilled cheese sandwiches, which are delicious—perfect for cold weather.”

Burnaco’s Food Truck from Paris also is on tap to offer Tex-Mex cuisine.

In the mood for a sit-down dinner? “Every weekend, Neighbors will have a pop-up restaurant inside our Holiday Tent,” Benson said. “You’re seated by a hostess; they take your order; and they bring your food to you.”

Neighbors’ curated menu will include delights such as a brisket grilled cheese, candied bacon and Sriracha deviled eggs.

“Bourbon Christian Academy offers their famous hot chocolate, and they will also be selling some baked goods from Hopewell Bake Exchange out of Paris,” Benson added.

Guests can have their sweet tooth satisfied with Hopewell’s babkas, giant chocolate-chip walnut cookies, and sugar cookies with sprinkles.

’Tis the gift-shopping season, and a visit to The Artisan’s Market is in order. There, visitors will find handmade treasures, crafted by more than 60 Kentucky artisans. There are plenty of Christmas décor items and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, hand-thrown pottery, carved wooden toys and more.

At Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill, guests will have the opportunity to craft their own treasures to take home or gift to friends and family. New for this year are Christmas crafting classes, where you can make an ornament with KY Wool Works, design and construct a fresh wreath with Blue Ribbon Blooms, and assemble savory delights on a Christmas charcuterie board with Just Graze. Visitors also can enjoy a holiday tea. Be sure to sign up for these classes and the tea online to secure your spot.

Another new offering is the Campfire Reservation, which includes a basket brimming with gourmet hotdogs and buns, kettle-cooked chips, soft drinks, and a Ghirardelli Chocolate S’mores Kit. Guests then settle on cozy benches and prepare their hotdogs and s’mores over a campfire. Each basket feeds four, but multiple baskets can be purchased.

The History

Built in 1852 by Millersburg resident William Nunn, the Greek Revival house that is the centerpiece of the Mustard Seed Hill complex was later sold to Sanford Allen, from whom it gets its name.

Millersburg Military Institute, a private boys’ boarding school, was founded in 1893 on property that was the site of the former Kentucky Wesleyan College, then moved to what is now the Mustard Seed Hill campus in 1920. MMI remained at that location until enrollment dwindled and the school closed in 2006.

A second military school, Forest Hill Military Academy, opened at the site in August 2012 but was short lived.

In 2016, Community Ventures, a community development nonprofit headquartered in Lexington, purchased the property and opened Mustard Seed Hill as an event space in early 2018. The campus consists of several buildings and houses a business incubator that assists startup businesses. It also is home to Bourbon Christian Academy, a K-12 private school.

On any given weekend, the campus may host a retreat. “We [recently] had Asbury come for a women’s retreat Friday through Sunday,” Benson said. “We do corporate retreats, retreats for churches and special events.”

Those special events include weddings. The Allen House provides a spacious, elegant setting for the wedding party to prepare for the big event, and guests can book accommodations at the house as well.

For Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill, visitors will find the Allen House dressed in its finest Christmas décor, with trees and garlands galore, not to mention the spectacular gingerbread house displays.

× Expand A collector of the work of Georgia artist Aaron Hequembourg, Community Ventures commissioned this piece. While it may appear to be a painting on canvas, the work is comprised of the pages of an old hymnal. Take a careful look at it while visiting the Allen House.Shirts sporting the image—perfect keepsakes of a visit to Mustard Seed Hill—will be for sale in The Artisan’s Market.

The name Mustard Seed Hill is derived from the Bible verse Matthew 17:20-21: “For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”

Parent company Community Ventures sees Mustard Seed Hill as the start of new life in Millersburg, which thrived when Millersburg Military Academy provided more economic opportunities in the area. According to its website, “Mustard Seed Hill also represents the first step towards a new future for Millersburg, a chance for the community, like a tiny mustard seed, to grow once more.”

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a delight for all of the senses—especially sight and sound. Take in the tunes at The Holiday Tent Cafe, where guests can enjoy live music every evening of the event. For a lineup of artists, visit mustardseedhill.events.