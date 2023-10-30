Legacy of Giving

What do an 8-year-old taking a stuffed animal’s “blood pressure,” a traveler taking a break to hug a puppy, and the official launch of the Kentucky Derby Festival have in common?

They’re among the recipients of philanthropic efforts by The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. The 1,300-room hotel was built in 1972 by Al J. Schneider on a desolate scrap of riverfront land in an effort to revitalize the city. He used only local workers to make sure his community benefited from his generosity.

“It’s the tenets the company was founded upon when Mr. Schneider built the hotel,” said Lance George, The Galt House’s vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s always been in the company’s DNA. It’s something we’ve always held in high regard—to be very engaged and give back to our community.”

Christopher 2X, the executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, credits the 2X Game Changers’ partnership with The Galt House for the success of its Future Healers program. The collaboration of the 2X Game Changers and the University of Louisville School of Medicine and UofL Health/Hospital introduces youth impacted by violence to the health sciences field while guiding them through the emotional trauma incurred by that violence.

2X said the Galt House didn’t hesitate to offer a meeting space for the program. “They were more, more than willing to embrace our thoughts and our ideas around these 4- to 13-year-old kiddos who have been subjected to first and secondary trauma and the negativity that it entails as it relates to everyday living in their neighborhoods,” he said. “They have gone overboard as a community partner to say [that they] believe in the kids being introduced and exposed to the health sciences with the partnership.”

Since the program launched in July 2021, the number of participants has grown from 25 to 120. “The Galt House has been right there with us throughout this evolution,” 2X said. “They wanted to do their part as a community partner and a corporate partner.”

• • •

× Expand Jennifer Schoenegge

Kentucky’s largest annual event, the Kentucky Derby Festival, has worked with The Galt House for decades. The hotel has served as the host for the They’re Off! Luncheon since 1974. “The Galt House continues to partner with and support KDF,” George said. “They’re our signature community festival and celebrate our favorite time of year in Kentucky.

“We know it’s more challenging than ever to produce events in a post-pandemic world. We’re working with KDF on new ways we can provide support as Kentucky’s largest hotel and help ensure the festival is around for many years to come.”

Another institution, the University of Louisville, also has first-hand experience with The Galt House giving. In 2020, the hotel donated $3.5 million to UofL’s Cardinal Athletic Fund.

In announcing the donation, Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company that owns The Galt House, said it was a chance to be a part of the “excitement” UofL Athletics brings to the community. “We are thrilled to be able to support another iconic Louisville institution in this way and look forward to a longstanding, mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

Another partnership guaranteed to put a smile on any puppy lover’s face is the one between The Galt House and the Kentucky Humane Society. In addition to monetary donations, The Galt House offers Puppy Grams to those who book meeting and convention space at the hotel.

The KHS brings actual puppies to The Galt House for attendees to snuggle while raising awareness of the society’s efforts to save the lives of animals in the community.

“Any time you play with a little puppy or dog, you get a smile on your face, so it adds value to the customer,” George said. “It always creates a donation opportunity for the Kentucky Humane Society, and it’s just a great combination that we can do different events with.”

KHS CEO Alisa Gray said the puppies typically are 6 weeks old. They can’t be adopted on site, but the KHS will work with those expressing interest in potential adoption when the puppies are available. Adoptions have been known to result from the Puppy Grams, but Gray said getting the word out is just as valuable.

“It’s definitely great for raising awareness and promoting the positives of adoption and seeing how easy it is to adopt and to see how many great animals are at shelters,” Gray said. “We like to get creative … and this is just a special, unique way to get the word out about KHS through a business partnership.”

Gray said the KHS is grateful for that partnership. “We love working with other partners, especially partners that are local,” she said. “The Galt House is a staple to Louisville and does so much for the community, not just for us but for other organizations.”

• • •

Jennifer Schoenegge

The list of organizations The Galt House assists continues to grow. Donations have been made to the Susan G. Komen organization, Kosair Charities and the Catholic Education Foundation, to name a few.

The Galt House also offers a “give back” option to its customers when booking space. “Every group that comes in has the opportunity to make the choice to give back to whatever philanthropy that’s close to their heart,” George said.

George said it adds up to more than $1 million in charitable giving each year.

The Galt House completed an $80 million renovation project in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. For every dollar spent, 65 cents were reinvested in the community, thus making sure Schneider’s legacy of giving back to the city lives on.

“He always had a love for Louisville,” George said of Schneider, who died in 2001. “Since the inception of our company, we have been committed to investing in Louisville and being legendary in making our community a better place.”