Let's Get Festive

April 25-26

Georgetown Kite Festival

Cardome Center

800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown

Spring winds will keep kites afloat as festival-goers enjoy international food, music, cultural demonstrations and, of course, kite flying.

georgetownky.com

March 6

Tails & Ales

Campbell House

1375 South Broadway, Lexington

Play with adoptable puppies, sample beer and ale, listen to live music, and participate in a silent auction to help raise money for the Lexington Humane Society.

859.233.0044

lexingtonhumanesociety.org

May 15-16

Lower Town Arts + Music Festival

Lower Town Arts District

Jefferson-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah

Located in the Lower Town Historic Arts District near downtown Paducah, this two-day festival honors culinary, artistic and musical talent from a 350-mile radius of the western Kentucky city.

lowertownamf.com

270.442.2453

March 7

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

Copper & Kings American

Brandy Company

1111 East Washington Street, Louisville

Peruse an assortment of contemporary, handmade ceramic goods and functional wares while mingling with collectors and artists from around the region.

502.584.8166

sxpf.org

March 14

NKY International Festival

Northern Kentucky Convention Center

1 West River Center Boulevard, Covington

Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of countries and cultures from around the world, all in one place in northern Kentucky.

859.261.1500

covingtonkyrotary.com

March 20-22

Cumberland Falls Storytelling Weekend

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin

Storytelling of all varieties takes over Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. It kicks off Friday afternoon with ghost stories and wraps up Sunday with a sacred story session.

606.528.4121

parks.ky.gov

March 21

NuLu Bock Fest

600 and 700 Blocks of East Market Street, Louisville

This annual festival features a day of beer, costumes and goats. Yes—goats, including racing goats. Originally a German ale, bock also is the German word for goat. The event includes Wurst Fest, in which local eateries offer their versions of sausages that are available for purchase.

nulubusinessassocation.wildapricot.org/NuLu-Bock-Fest

April 16-18

Hillbilly Days

Second Street and Hambley Blvd., Pikeville

Considered one of Kentucky’s largest festivals, Hillbilly Days is a three-day event that features three stages of live music. This year, country music star Hank Williams Jr. headlines the musical entertainment. Festivities include clogging, square dancing, vendors and more.

606.432.5063

hillbillydays.com

April 22-25

AQS QuiltWeek

Schroeder Expo Center

415 Park Street, Paducah

For four days, more than 14,000 quilts will be on display in Paducah, also known as Quilt City USA. In addition to the many exhibits, special workshops will be held, and vendors will offer the latest quilting machines, fabrics and accessories.

quiltweek.com

April 24-25

Marion Kentucky Backroads Festival

Marion Commons

213 South Main Street, Marion

Take a self-guided tour beginning in downtown Marion and learn how Kentucky’s largest Amish community lives. The festival also includes dining, shopping, museums, antiques, crafts and quilt shows.

270.965.5015

marionkentucky.org

April 25

Spring Fling Arts Festival

Frame Clinic & Art Alley

100 West Court Street, Lawrenceburg

Welcome spring in Lawrenceburg with its annual festival featuring juried artists, kids activities, food and much more.

502.353.4238

visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/spring-fling-arts-festival

May 1

Oaks Day Festival at Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery

113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

Who says Oaks Day and Derby Day parties have to be in Louisville? Enjoy complimentary tours, bourbon tastings, live bluegrass music, shopping, food and more all day, beginning at 9 a.m.

502.783.5652

buffalotracedistillery.com

May 8-9

International Bar-B-Q Festival

Downtown Owensboro

Backyard grillers go toe to toe with master barbecue chefs, competing with their best recipes to win coveted awards. The annual festival encompasses several blocks of downtown Owensboro and also features other food vendors, arts and crafts, music and much more.

bbqfest.com

May 29-31

Wildman Days

Lawrenceburg Green

44 Western Avenue, Lawrenceburg

502.598.3127

Bigfoot may or may not actually exist, but that’s not stopping folks from celebrating the hairy guy with carnival rides, live music, food and craft vendors, professional wrestling, ax throwing and appearances by celebrities from Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot.

lawrenceburgky.org

June 4-7

Great American Brass Band Festival

600 West Walnut Street, Danville

859.319.8426

Join the city of Danville for its 31st year of hosting this famous festival, which features an Americana-style parade, Saturday night picnic, free children’s activities, a swing dance, yoga in the park, a 5K run and Bayou and Brass, a street party.

gabbf.org

June 12-14

State Dock Boat Show

Lake Cumberland State Dock

6365 State Park Road, Jamestown

More than 90 boats are scheduled to be on display at the show, as well as more than a dozen businesses selling wakeboard boats, runabouts, center consoles, inflatables, pontoon boats, cruisers and jet skis.

270.866.4333

statedock.com/explore-state-dock/state-dock-boat-show

June 17-19

W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival

Audubon Mill Park

101 North Water Street, Henderson

Enjoy a large variety of blues music while sampling different types of barbecue at one of the largest free music festivals in the nation. Attendees can participate in the Street Strut for the chance to win prizes.

270.826.3128

handyblues.org

June 18-20

Holley National Hot Rod Reunion

Beech Bend Raceway

798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green

Drag racing, car shows and loads of vendors mark this gathering of vintage car enthusiasts in the place organizers describe as the heart of hot rodding.

270.781.7634

beechbend.com

June 20-27

Dazzling Daylilies Festival

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, Owensboro

Beautiful daylilies are in full bloom during this weeklong festival that also includes hot-air balloons and many other activities.

270.993.1234

wkbg.org

July 9-12

Camaro Fest X

Beech Bend Raceway Park

798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green

Join Camaro lovers showing off their late-model vehicles, and participate in drag racing and other competitive events, all while surrounded by vendors, food and a parking lot party.

270.781.7634

camarofest.org

July 30-Aug. 9

Glier’s Goettafest

Newport on the Levee

1 Levee Way, Newport

This event, encompassing two weekends, pays homage to the sausage made from meat and oats that is unique to the area. The days are packed with live entertainment, games and, of course, inventive dishes involving the German-inspired regional staple.

859.291.1800

goettafest.com

Aug. 13-15

NIBROC Festival

Main Street Downtown Corbin

This festive, fun tradition in southern Kentucky includes a carnival, vendors, live music, games and much more.

606.528.6390

info@southernkychamber.com

Aug. 22-23

Railbird Festival

Keeneland Race Course

4201 Versailles Road, Lexington

Multiple stages and world-class artists fill Keeneland’s grounds with two days of entertainment centered around music, bourbon, equine culture and Lexington history.

railbirdfest.com

For more upcoming activities, check out our calendar!