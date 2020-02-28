Let's Get Festive

April 25-26
Georgetown Kite Festival
Cardome Center
800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown
Spring winds will keep kites afloat as festival-goers enjoy international food, music, cultural demonstrations and, of course, kite flying.
March 6
Tails & Ales
Campbell House
1375 South Broadway, Lexington
Play with adoptable puppies, sample beer and ale, listen to live music, and participate in a silent auction to help raise money for the Lexington Humane Society.
859.233.0044
May 15-16
Lower Town Arts + Music Festival
Lower Town Arts District
Jefferson-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah
Located in the Lower Town Historic Arts District near downtown Paducah, this two-day festival honors culinary, artistic and musical talent from a 350-mile radius of the western Kentucky city.
270.442.2453
March 7
Southern Crossings Pottery Festival
Copper & Kings American
Brandy Company
1111 East Washington Street, Louisville
Peruse an assortment of contemporary, handmade ceramic goods and functional wares while mingling with collectors and artists from around the region.
502.584.8166
March 14
NKY International Festival
Northern Kentucky Convention Center
1 West River Center Boulevard, Covington
Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of countries and cultures from around the world, all in one place in northern Kentucky.
859.261.1500
March 20-22
Cumberland Falls Storytelling Weekend
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park
7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin
Storytelling of all varieties takes over Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. It kicks off Friday afternoon with ghost stories and wraps up Sunday with a sacred story session.
606.528.4121
March 21
NuLu Bock Fest
600 and 700 Blocks of East Market Street, Louisville
This annual festival features a day of beer, costumes and goats. Yes—goats, including racing goats. Originally a German ale, bock also is the German word for goat. The event includes Wurst Fest, in which local eateries offer their versions of sausages that are available for purchase.
nulubusinessassocation.wildapricot.org/NuLu-Bock-Fest
April 16-18
Hillbilly Days
Second Street and Hambley Blvd., Pikeville
Considered one of Kentucky’s largest festivals, Hillbilly Days is a three-day event that features three stages of live music. This year, country music star Hank Williams Jr. headlines the musical entertainment. Festivities include clogging, square dancing, vendors and more.
606.432.5063
April 22-25
AQS QuiltWeek
Schroeder Expo Center
415 Park Street, Paducah
For four days, more than 14,000 quilts will be on display in Paducah, also known as Quilt City USA. In addition to the many exhibits, special workshops will be held, and vendors will offer the latest quilting machines, fabrics and accessories.
April 24-25
Marion Kentucky Backroads Festival
Marion Commons
213 South Main Street, Marion
Take a self-guided tour beginning in downtown Marion and learn how Kentucky’s largest Amish community lives. The festival also includes dining, shopping, museums, antiques, crafts and quilt shows.
270.965.5015
April 25
Spring Fling Arts Festival
Frame Clinic & Art Alley
100 West Court Street, Lawrenceburg
Welcome spring in Lawrenceburg with its annual festival featuring juried artists, kids activities, food and much more.
502.353.4238
visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/spring-fling-arts-festival
May 1
Oaks Day Festival at Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Distillery
113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort
Who says Oaks Day and Derby Day parties have to be in Louisville? Enjoy complimentary tours, bourbon tastings, live bluegrass music, shopping, food and more all day, beginning at 9 a.m.
502.783.5652
May 8-9
International Bar-B-Q Festival
Downtown Owensboro
Backyard grillers go toe to toe with master barbecue chefs, competing with their best recipes to win coveted awards. The annual festival encompasses several blocks of downtown Owensboro and also features other food vendors, arts and crafts, music and much more.
May 29-31
Wildman Days
Lawrenceburg Green
44 Western Avenue, Lawrenceburg
502.598.3127
Bigfoot may or may not actually exist, but that’s not stopping folks from celebrating the hairy guy with carnival rides, live music, food and craft vendors, professional wrestling, ax throwing and appearances by celebrities from Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot.
June 4-7
Great American Brass Band Festival
600 West Walnut Street, Danville
859.319.8426
Join the city of Danville for its 31st year of hosting this famous festival, which features an Americana-style parade, Saturday night picnic, free children’s activities, a swing dance, yoga in the park, a 5K run and Bayou and Brass, a street party.
June 12-14
State Dock Boat Show
Lake Cumberland State Dock
6365 State Park Road, Jamestown
More than 90 boats are scheduled to be on display at the show, as well as more than a dozen businesses selling wakeboard boats, runabouts, center consoles, inflatables, pontoon boats, cruisers and jet skis.
270.866.4333
statedock.com/explore-state-dock/state-dock-boat-show
June 17-19
W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival
Audubon Mill Park
101 North Water Street, Henderson
Enjoy a large variety of blues music while sampling different types of barbecue at one of the largest free music festivals in the nation. Attendees can participate in the Street Strut for the chance to win prizes.
270.826.3128
June 18-20
Holley National Hot Rod Reunion
Beech Bend Raceway
798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green
Drag racing, car shows and loads of vendors mark this gathering of vintage car enthusiasts in the place organizers describe as the heart of hot rodding.
270.781.7634
June 20-27
Dazzling Daylilies Festival
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, Owensboro
Beautiful daylilies are in full bloom during this weeklong festival that also includes hot-air balloons and many other activities.
270.993.1234
July 9-12
Camaro Fest X
Beech Bend Raceway Park
798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green
Join Camaro lovers showing off their late-model vehicles, and participate in drag racing and other competitive events, all while surrounded by vendors, food and a parking lot party.
270.781.7634
July 30-Aug. 9
Glier’s Goettafest
Newport on the Levee
1 Levee Way, Newport
This event, encompassing two weekends, pays homage to the sausage made from meat and oats that is unique to the area. The days are packed with live entertainment, games and, of course, inventive dishes involving the German-inspired regional staple.
859.291.1800
Aug. 13-15
NIBROC Festival
Main Street Downtown Corbin
This festive, fun tradition in southern Kentucky includes a carnival, vendors, live music, games and much more.
606.528.6390
Aug. 22-23
Railbird Festival
Keeneland Race Course
4201 Versailles Road, Lexington
Multiple stages and world-class artists fill Keeneland’s grounds with two days of entertainment centered around music, bourbon, equine culture and Lexington history.
