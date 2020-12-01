Lighting Up the Holidays

The holidays look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have an Elvis-style blue Christmas. Sure, large indoor parties are a thing of Christmas past, and many people are forgoing risky travel and staying closer to home. For Kentuckians, that’s OK, because home is full of holiday cheer. Thanks to these events across the Commonwealth that deliver family fun while following state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
At Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, cider-sipping holiday revelers gather expectantly around a towering Christmas tree that seems to pierce a canopy of stars.
Lousiville Mega Cavern1841 Taylor Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky
Lights Under Louisville at Louisville Mega Cavern shines even brighter this year.
Southern Lights4089 Ironworks Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky
At the 27th annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park, a colorful illuminated exhibit depicts racehorses breaking from the starting gate at Lexington’s world-famous Keeneland Race Course...
Christmas in the Trees2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky
Paducah refuses to let the pandemic rain on its parade...
Grand Rivers Festival of Lights at Patti’s 1880 Settlement1793 J.H. O’Bryan Avenue, Grand Rivers, Kentucky
Self-guided walking tour through holiday light exhibit at a recreated 19th-century Kentucky settlement.
Christmas at Panther Creek5160 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro, Kentucky
Drive-through Christmas light exhibit
Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival615 22nd Street, Ashland, Kentucky
Entertainment and a socially distanced visit from Santa.
