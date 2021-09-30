Preserving a Piece of Americana

When Wigwam Village opened on U.S. 31W at the edge of Cave City in 1937, Americans were just beginning to take to the roads for occasional leisure travel. The evolution of the modern automobile enabled travelers to venture a bit farther from home. Roads were paved, gas stations opened to meet the increased demand for fuel, and motels began popping up at the edge of heavily used roadways in Kentucky.

One of the biggest draws to Kentucky was Mammoth Cave, which had become a national park in 1926.

In 1935, Frank Redford, who was 36 at the time, built his first wigwam motor court on U.S. 31E, a few miles from Horse Cave and only 5 miles from the village he later constructed in Cave City. They were referred to as Wigwam Village No. 1 and No. 2.

Redford’s concept of building wigwam-themed motels has stood the test of time. With inspiration from a trip to California, where he had seen a cone-shaped restaurant, Redford set about constructing Wigwam Village No. 1. While No. 1 boasted six wigwams, Redford expanded to 15 in Cave City. In the second village, an oversized tepee—promoted as “the largest wigwam in the world” and also known as “Bigwam”—served as an office and included a horseshoe-shaped eating counter and a basement gift shop. Three Standard Oil gas pumps stood only a few feet from the highway out front.

Wigwam Village No. 1 was demolished in the early 1980s, but the Cave City location remains standing tall and is in the process of being taken back to yesteryear by its new owners, Keith Stone and Megan Smith.

Owners Megan Smith and Keith Stone

The two were bursting at the seams to get away from their Louisville home in September 2020. The COVID-19 restrictions had become almost unbearable, and a Labor Day getaway was in order.

“We headed south from Louisville on 31W,” Smith said. “That in itself was an experience.”

“We both knew Wigwam Village was for sale before we went,” Stone said. “I had been there 12 years ago. The place is wacky and interesting, and next to a great national park.”

Stone has a background in the newspaper business and possesses a master’s degree in architecture. Smith’s interest leans heavily toward historic preservation, so the quirky motel piqued their interest.“There was something about popping over that little rise in the highway and seeing those wigwams that excited us,” Smith recalled. “We both said this could be something special.”

Their accelerated excitement soon turned into disappointment when they learned an offer had just been accepted to purchase the property.

“We were sad,” Smith said. “This was going to be an opportunity for Keith and me to be creative and have fun doing it. We really wanted to restore a historic landmark.

“Then, we heard it fell out of contract, and we got it and closed on it in November 2020.”

“Preserve and improve” quickly became their motto, with a goal to bring the motor court back to 1937 standards.

“It’s important to us that we keep the original feel while adding the modern touch that travelers expect,” Stone said. “We’ll have flat-screen televisions, USB charging ports and wireless internet.”

Everything from the early decades of Wigwam Village will not be resurrected. Stone pointed out that, before the 1970s, a couple had to prove that they were married before they were permitted to sleep in the same wigwam at Wigwam Village. Smith and Stone do not plan to reinstate that rule.

Given the changes of ownership over the years, it’s somewhat amazing that the original furnishings for every tepee have remained intact.

Redford appointed each of his wigwams with the best rustic hickory furniture he could find. He turned to the Columbus Hickory Chair Company in Columbus, Indiana. He was in good company: The Lodge at Mammoth Cave and several national parks and resorts in the Adirondacks were also on board with the same high-end furnishings.

Almost immediately after closing on the purchase, Stone and Smith set about to get the iconic “Sleep in a Wigwam” sign operational. A $2,500 grant from the Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission enabled the pair to hire Rueff Signs in Louisville to rework the neon and refurbish the landmark sign sitting next to U.S. 31W.

In May, the new owners drew a large turnout from the community when they unveiled the updated sign at a ceremonial party.

“Of the 15 wigwams we have, most are completed with what we want to do inside,” Stone said. “Even before we bought it, people were still coming here and spending the night. This place has such a following. It’s a curiosity. We want to build on that.”

Stone and Smith emphasized they won’t rush things. “We have a one-year goal,” Stone said. “We are going to bring the property up to our standards for convenience and cleanliness. We also want to turn what was once the restaurant into a coffee shop that the community can use and enjoy.”

Frank Redford’s standards attracted entrepreneur and travel guru Duncan Hines, who listed Wigwam Village No. 2 in his 1941 Lodging for a Night guide. A Bowling Green native, Hines got to know Redford, liked his business plan and cutting-edge accommodations, and supplied him with a “Recommended by Duncan Hines” sign. A Hines sign in front of a business at that time meant instant success.

Eventually, Redford franchised the concept he had patented previously. Soon, wigwams were showing up in other states: No. 3 was in New Orleans; No. 4 in Orlando, Florida; No. 5 in Bessemer, Alabama, near Birmingham; No. 6 in Holbrook, Arizona; and No. 7 in Rialto/San Bernardino, California. Only No. 2, No. 6 and No. 7 remain. All three are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Redford contributed an American roadside icon that few people could drive past without spending the night or at least taking a picture. He died in 1957 at age 58.

At one time, a buyer was interested in purchasing the Cave City wigwams and relocating them to Bowling Green. Thankfully, this never plan never gained traction. The wigwams need to stay where Frank Redford built them.