See Your State

Using the services of a tour company seems like a good idea when you travel to a new city. What about using one to get to know your own environs? There are tour companies that whisk visitors all over Kentucky—particularly in the Lexington and Louisville areas—introducing them to the bourbon industry and the horse racing world, along with specialized tours that incorporate craft breweries, wineries, foods and history.

“We recommend tour companies all the time,” said Niki Heichelbech-Goldey, director of communications at VisitLex. “It is a fine way to see everything, and if it involves craft beer or bourbon tasting, you don’t have to worry about driving.”

She said most visitors come to learn more about Kentucky’s horses and bourbon, and the larger tour companies have itineraries that incorporate one or both types of attractions. The smaller companies, on the other hand, can tailor their tours to the group size and visitors’ interests.

In Lexington, Stone Fences Tours has been around for just a year and a half, but the company and its tours were years in the making. Owners Jerry and Hope Daniels traveled the country visiting historical sites before turning their focus on Kentucky. They worked for five years checking out local sites and developing their tours, most of which are history oriented.

“It is natural for us to give tours because this is what we do when we go on vacation,” Jerry said. “We are huge history geeks.”

With Jerry or Hope as your guide, Stone Fences offers a variety of tours that include horses, bourbon, vineyards and craft breweries in its 12-person van. One of the company’s most popular tours is called Bourbon Barons. It takes a look at the family behind an iconic distillery, influential historical women in the industry, or a particular area such as Louisville’s Whiskey Row. An example is the Ripy tour, which includes a visit to the family’s historical mansion in Lawrenceburg followed by a tour and tasting at the former Ripy Brothers Distillery, now known as Wild Turkey Distillery. Other Bourbon Barons tours feature bourbon royalty such as the Beam, Taylor and Pepper families.

“Our tours are small and personal, and you will learn history along the way,” Jerry said. “We love to meet new people and hope they enjoy the tour, but we want them to take a little bit of Kentucky with them.”

Based in Lexington, Horse Country Inc. is a central booking site for Thoroughbred-related tours.

“They do all the administrative and marketing work so visitors can come, but the farms and horse businesses can keep their focus on their equine endeavors,” Heichelbech-Goldey said.

With excursions that include nursery farms, stud farms, veterinary care facilities and feed operations, Horse Country enables visitors to learn first hand what is involved in a racehorse’s life, from conception to the racetrack.

The company has been around since 2015, and although it does not offer transportation, its website provides a full menu of tours from which to choose.

“After you book your tour, you get yourself to the farm, and then someone is waiting for you at that time to start your tour,” said Stephanie Arnold, marketing and member services director. “You can choose several in a row on the same day or whatever fits your schedule.”

Arnold said the stud farms are the most popular because people want to see their favorite famous Thoroughbred, and tours are available at more than 30 locations. An average day could include a visit with Lemon Drop Kid and Union Rags at Lane’s End Farm, followed by a visit to Stonestreet Farm’s nursery, where more than 80 foals are born each spring and early summer.

“These are working farms, not a place that is set up to simulate a working farm,” she said. “The gates are open, and they are inviting people in to see how it all works.”

In Louisville, Mint Julep Experiences has been touring Kentucky for more than 11 years. Owners Sean and Lisa Higgins started planning tours in their basement in 2008 with a single bus. Last year, the company’s fleet included 28 vehicles, and it hosted about 34,000 people on excursions.

“Our partnerships with the distilleries and horse farms allow us to customize the tour and add features like premium tastings or meeting with the distiller,” said Rachel Nix, director of marketing. “We can give our guests ideas to do something they do not even know is available.”

Mint Julep’s most popular tour is the full-day bourbon tour, which includes stops at three distilleries. The tours feature tastings at each stop and lunch at a unique, locally owned restaurant.

One of the company’s newer offerings is the Culinary Tour, where guests go to three Louisville restaurants for a different course at each. The courses are paired with a cocktail.

“Both locals and people from out of town love this tour,” Nix said. “It is a great way to see what real Kentucky chefs are making.”

Another fun way to see downtown Louisville is aboard Mint Julep’s new three-wheeled, electric tuk-tuks—small vehicles they call Bourbon City Cruisers. The company’s tours and routes around downtown include a general sightseeing tour in the morning and a bourbon themed excursion in the afternoon that stops at a few of the urban distilleries for a quick visit and two tastings. There also is an evening cocktail tour that stops at a sampling of bourbon bars and restaurants and includes one complimentary old-fashioned, the official cocktail of Louisville.

Mint Julep driver/tour guides are encouraged to become certified tourism ambassadors as well as Stave & Thief Society certified bourbon stewards, designating their completion of an education program dedicated to producing bourbon aficionados.

The neighborhood known as Old Louisville is made up of more than 40 square blocks of turn-of-the-century Victorian homes, full of turrets, stained-glass windows, towers and gingerbread detailing. It is one of the largest historic preservation districts in the country. But with more than 1,400 buildings, the easiest and most efficient way to see these beauties is on one of David Dominé’s Louisville Historic Tours.

Dominé offers daytime walking tours that spotlight history and architecture and an evening walking tour that might bring on goosebumps, as it includes history with a haunted twist.

People who love old houses really enjoy his daytime tours walking through the hidden gems of Old Louisville, Dominé said.

“But the evening tour, through what people call America’s most haunted neighborhood, is absolutely the most popular,” he said. “These homes have been around so long, they have seen a lot of history and contain some spooky stories.”

Not all Kentucky tours are at ground level. Steve Koch owns Classic Biplane Tours, which take off from Bowman Field daily and give visitors a bird’s-eye view of Louisville. Flying in the stacked-wing, open-cockpit airplane, up to two guests can take in the sights of the riverfront, downtown, Cardinal Stadium and even Churchill Downs. Koch, who has been in business for 16 years, still enjoys the tours.

“Of course, I love to fly the plane,” he said. “But the best part is seeing everyone have such a good time.”

Touring areas of interest in the Commonwealth—whether it be by foot, car, bus, tuk-tuk or biplane—is a fun way to get to know the Commonwealth better. And letting someone else map out the excursion and take care of the details means you have to do just one thing: enjoy Kentucky.

Exploring the Bluegrass

We highlighted just a sample of companies offering tours in the Lexington and Louisville areas, but there are more that provide excellent and informative excursions.

Originating in Lexington:

Blue Grass Tours

859.252.5744

bluegrasstours.com

Central Kentucky Tours

859.492.3413

centralkentuckytours.com

Historic Downtown Walking Tours

859.321.5897

lexwalkingtour.com

Stone Fences Tours

606.548.2181

stonefencestours.com

Lex on Tap

859.314.9659

lexontapbrewerytours.com

Steel Dragon Tours

859.559.8171

steeledragonbrewerytours.com

Thoroughbred Heritage Horse Farm Tours

859.260.8687

seethechampions.com

Originating in Louisville:

City Taste Tours

502.457.8686

citytastetours.com

David Dominé’s Louisville Historic Tours

502.718.2764

louisvillehistorictours.com

Derby City Brew Tours

502.208.9954

derbycitybrewtours.com

Ken Tucky Tours

502.791.2475

kentuckytoursktt.com

Louisville Segway Tours by Wheel Fun Rentals

502.938.RIDE (7433)

louisville.segwaytoursbywheelfun.com

Mint Julep Tours

502.583.1433

mintjuleptours.com

Trolley de ’Ville

502.939.3415

trolleydeville.com