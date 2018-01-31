Southern Treasure

× Expand Southern Grace Southern Grace Bed and Breakfast in Brandenburg

Perched atop a small hill amid a scenic 15-acre farm in Brandenburg, Southern Grace Bed & Breakfast, with its unique blend of casual elegance and Southern hospitality, is worthy of its name and its reputation. Featuring luxurious, queen-sized beds with memory-foam mattresses, goose-down mattress covers, 600-thread-count linens and Egyptian cotton towels, this award-winning bed and breakfast offers visitors a comfortable and restful retreat. Its relaxed charm is accented by the splendor of 20-foot ceilings adorned with elegant crystal chandeliers, the class and character of 200-year-old antique décor and the convenience of modern amenities.

Built in 2001 by the then-23-year-old son of owners Theresa and David Padgett, the house first opened its doors to those in need. “I took in dozens of homeless children and unwed mothers over the years,” Theresa recounted. “Then it was just David and I left. We thought about selling it, but it was during the housing crisis, and we decided to start a bed and breakfast.”

Established in December 2010, Southern Grace received more 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor.com in its first three years than any other hotel, motel or bed and breakfast in Kentucky. Most recently, the Luxury Travel Guide – The Americas Edition 2017, with its panel of five judges, identified Southern Grace as the Luxury Bed and Breakfast of the Year. “It has been amazing,” Theresa said. “I feel honored that our guests love and enjoy our place so much! … It is truly an overwhelming, humbling feeling!”

All of the B&B’s five rooms come equipped with private baths, Wi-Fi and Netflix access, 32-inch flat-screen TVs, cable and Blu-ray players. Guests can enjoy lounging in spacious common areas, surveying the peaceful country views of neighboring vineyards and butterfly gardens, or sampling a taste of farm living. Activities include swimming in the private pool, paddle-boating, catch-and-release fishing for 10-pound bass and 30-inch catfish in the fully stocked pond, wild-bird watching at the feeders, berry picking, egg gathering, and feeding and visiting the array of alpacas, goats, ducks, chicks and various other farm animals.

Guests should feel well-cared for, with access to refreshments, seasonal evening treats and three-course, prepared-from-scratch, gourmet Southern-style breakfasts. This would be an excellent opportunity to try Southern Grace’s eggs, sourced from free-range chickens on the farm—some of which lay green and blue eggs. “Of course,” said Theresa, “having our awesome breakfast is a huge bonus of staying here.”

In addition to the homey farm comforts, Southern Grace boasts close proximity to entertainment. The B&B is fewer than 10 miles from the Ohio River and Otter Creek Park. More adventurous guests may choose to explore the Squire Boone and Indiana Caverns, visit historical Civil War sites, hike or try zip-lining. Only a short drive away are the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, Fort Knox and several Indiana wineries.

Southern Grace’s rustic “Barn on the Farm” venue also can accommodate up to 99 people for birthday parties, weddings, family reunions, business conferences and more.

Just 32 miles from Louisville’s international airport, Southern Grace has hosted visitors from all walks of life, from 35 countries and all 50 states. “We have had guests from all over the world,” said Theresa, including a Forbes billionaire and the ruler of Dubai’s family.

The bed and breakfast continues to expand its horizons. “We are always making changes,” said Theresa. “Most recently, we bought a gentle horse, so our guests can brush her and love on her. We have also purchased 16 acres across the road. We will see where this leads us.

“One thing for sure is our guests are our top priority … We want them to enjoy a beautiful place where they can truly relax and have no pretenses.”