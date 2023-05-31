Alfresco Affairs

What’s better than dining under the stars with good friends? How about enjoying an outdoor dinner that features farm-to-table seasonal cuisine provided by a renowned chef at a historic Kentucky site, while learning the history of that property? That’s what the Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation has in store with its Summer Supper Series—interesting, educational get-togethers accompanied by gourmet meals. As a bonus, these experiences benefit the Trust, which is dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting Kentucky’s historic places.

For the third year, the Trust will offer the suppers at multiple historic locations across the Commonwealth.

Each event will begin with a cocktail hour preceding a catered dinner. Guests will learn about the history and future of the site and enjoy a musical accompaniment. Spark Community Café of Versailles, a nonprofit restaurant dedicated to helping combat food insecurity, is this year’s dining collaborator. Chef Isaiah Sparks, a 2023 James Beard Award nominee, and his team will cater the meals.

The Trust is Kentucky’s first statewide organization dedicated to preservation. It assists the owners of historic properties and helps find new stewards for other locations. The Trust holds easements and covenants to protect historic places in perpetuity and, in addition to the Supper Series, presents educational experiences such as hands-on workshops and seminars to promote preservation.

This year, the Supper Series will visit Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing in Louisville; Richmond’s Lynwood Estate; and the restored architecturally intriguing Castle & Key Distillery in Woodford County.

For more information and the upcoming dates of the Summer Suppers, visit kthp.org.