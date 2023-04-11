Books, Brews and Bourbon

What could be more inviting than a cozy bookstore in a charming town? How about one that serves coffee, wine and beer and is known for its bourbon slush?

Entering Maysville’s Kenton Stories with Spirit through the front door feels like receiving a warm hug from an old friend. A large selection of books, art by local artists, comfy leather furniture, a menu loaded with delicious food, and the warm boutique bar in the back are the are the components of a perfect day.

The shop is owned by Bruce Carlson of Carlson Software, the international headquarters of which are just down the street. But the idea of the shop was the brainchild of Dee Werline, the store manager, and her husband James “Skip” Werline, a well-known local artist. The couple had owned a fine art gallery in Cincinnati and envisioned a community gathering place in Maysville that combined art, books and libations. They had long admired Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar in Asheville, North Carolina, so they took their friend Bruce to see this memorable bookstore, along with its champagne and wine bar.

“Bruce owns the building, and he liked the idea of an independent bookstore in Maysville,” Dee said. “He fell in love with Battery Park and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ ”

They began working on the concept of the store and remodeling the building in 2020, but then COVID-19 hit, and Dee had some serious health problems that delayed the process. After weathering those setbacks, everything finally came together, and the bookstore opened in May 2021.

Maysville residents see the shop as a valuable addition to the downtown area.

“We have known Dee and Skip for a long time and have watched the store grow from the beginning, back when it was just an idea,” said Bob Hendrickson of Maysville. “And Bruce Carlson is a huge investor in town and has made Maysville what it is today.”

Anthony Chamblin not only is the director of marketing for Carlson Software and Kenton Stories with Spirit, he’s also a customer. He said he really enjoys the atmosphere of the shop. “For our brand identity, we wanted a place of contemplation and connection,” he said. “And it really is a place for thought and friendship.”

The shop’s interior features warm lighting and white wooden bookshelves running along both sides of the establishment. Above the bookcases are eye-catching pieces of framed art, and the shelves display locally made pottery between sections of crisp new books.

At the back of the store are cozy dining tables and a stunning wooden bar with dark shelves displaying a vast selection of bourbons and spirits. A beautiful stained-glass window that Skip made is beside the back door.

The menu includes the best-selling reuben, delicious ham and cheese sliders, and a shareable charcuterie board with cured meats and Kentucky Proud and imported cheeses. A variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads and shrimp cocktail, as well as swanky coffee drinks and a full bar, round out the offerings.

“You can roam all over the store with your food, glass of wine, bourbon or coffee,” Dee said. “We want you to feel comfortable.”

When the shop opened, Dee was quick to establish the hours as 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week—unusual for a small business in a small town. “In the beginning, we were not busy all those days, but we decided to bite the bullet and be open,” she said. “Some merchants say, ‘We don’t have business, so we’re not going tobe open,’ but we say, ‘If you are not open, you’re not going to have business.’”

Dee sees Maysville as a tourist town with an influx of travelers spending long weekends there, which results in visitors on Monday, a day many restaurants and shops are closed. She has seen Sundays and Mondays grow to become some of the shop’s best days.

Kenton Stories with Spirit caters to locals as well as tourists. The Werlines support other small businesses, and those businesses all work together on festivals and events around town.

The shop hosts happenings such as book clubs, mixology classes, late-night shopping, bourbon tastings and book signings.

Bob Hendrickson and his wife, Missy, are frequent patrons. “We see local friends and meet visitors from out of town,” Bob said. “Dee is very good at creating and hosting events.”

From sushi night to bridal showers to poetry readings on open-mic night, Kenton Stories with Spirit often draws a crowd. “We try to have a variety of events so people will want to come back,” Dee said. “I love all the people who come in. It makes every day different.”