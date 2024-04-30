Boozin’ and Snoozin’

While traveling along the Bourbon Trail, look for bourbon-themed lodging to complement the trip. Kentucky has some amazing places to hang your hat, whether it be on a distillery’s grounds, in a historic home filled with bourbon memorabilia, or in a reproduction of a bourbon barrel.

Chateau Bourbon Bed & Breakfast

The Norton Commons community, 12 miles from downtown Louisville, is home to the new, but historical-looking, Chateau Bourbon B&B. Owners John and Missy Hillock are committed to helping guests make the most of their bourbon experience. Both are Executive Bourbon Stewards and Certified Tourism Ambassadors, which gives them insider knowledge and connections to distilleries. The B&B offers a three-course Southern breakfast, which might feature a hint of bourbon, such as buttered bourbon maple syrup or house-made bourbon granola. Each day ends for guests with a nightly complimentary cocktail and dessert, in which bourbon is the main attraction.

10630 Meeting Street, Louisville

502.290.6553 • chateaubourbon.com

Bourbon Barrel Retreats

Sleeping in a bourbon barrel may sound like the remnants of a rough night out, but wait until you see the bourbon barrel-shaped cabins at Bourbon Barrel Retreats in Anderson County. Dotting the serene 50-acre property are seven barrels, each with a private bathroom, kitchenette and king-size bed. Some offer outdoor hot tubs, and the grounds have a common space with firepits, grills and hammocks. This Central Kentucky location is perfect for visitors to the Bourbon Trail, as many distilleries are nearby.

4814 Bardstown Road, Lawrenceburg

502.212.6212 • bourbonbarrelretreats.com

Bourbon Manor Bed & Breakfast

Travelers will find this luxurious bed-and-breakfast in the heart of Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World. With rooms named for cocktails—such as the Sweet Old Fashioned, the Mint Julep and the Hot Toddy—this inn comprises an 1810 Federal Style home and an 1823 Greek Revival mansion. Both structures have been beautifully restored and feature antiques, fireplaces and four-poster beds that make guests feel as though they’ve traveled back in time but still have the conveniences of today. Guests can enjoy a nightly happy hour and bourbon-themed breakfast offerings.

714 North Third Street, Bardstown

502.268.7266 • bourbonmanor.com

Springhill Plantation Winery + Bed-and-Breakfast

In the heart of bourbon country, visitors can find wine, too. Guests of this bed-and-breakfast can roam the 2½-acre vineyard, learn about the grapes, and enjoy a complimentary tasting of the wines. The home itself, which was built in the 1850s, once was part of a plantation that saw a Confederate skirmish in 1864. The guest rooms, with wine-related names such as the Merlot Suite and the Cabernet Suite, are filled with antiques and have views of the tranquil Kentucky countryside.

3205 Springfield Road, Bloomfield

502.252.9463 • springhillwinery.com

Dant Crossing at Log Still Distillery

On the same land where their ancestors distilled bourbon in the 1800s, members of the Dant family once again are making spirits. They also welcome guests to their 350-acre property located about 14 miles from Bardstown. The grounds feature a modern distillery with tours and tastings, a 12-acre fishing lake, walking trails, an event center, and a 2,300-seat outdoor amphitheater, The Amp, which brings in big-name musical acts all summer. The property offers a selection of bed-and-breakfast lodging options, each tastefully decorated and featuring up-to-date amenities.

225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane

502.917.0200 • logstilldistillery.com

The Bourbon House

Guests immerse themselves in bourbon décor when they stay in this cottage constructed with wood from bourbon barrels. The owner of the Airbnb built this one-bedroom, one-bath bungalow using reclaimed wood, pieces of which were used to age bourbon. Located within walking distance of Lexington’s downtown, The Bourbon House features a fire pit, private hot tub and fully stocked mixers bar—visitors supply their bourbon of choice.

546 Maryland Avenue, Lexington

859.533.6374 • Airbnb.com/h/thebourbonhouse

Farmer and Frenchman Winery

Sleeping among the grapes in a picturesque vineyard is a dream come true at this Henderson County farm. Owned by Hubert Mussat, who is from France, and Katy Groves-Mussat, who grew up nearby, the property combines the ages-old traditions of European winemaking with the farming traditions of the Bluegrass State. In addition to a farm-to-table restaurant and award-winning winery, the owners offer three contemporary guest cabins in the heart of this agricultural destination. Each solar-powered family-friendly cottage has a king-size bed and a queen-size pullout couch, along with a private patio and heated floors.

12522 US Highway 41 South, Robards

270.748.1856 • farmerandfrenchman.com

The Talbott Inn

The Old Talbott Tavern, said to be the oldest stagecoach stop in the country, has been a hub of activity since its opening in the late 1700s. Since then, the sturdy stone building has hosted famous Kentuckians such as Daniel Boone and Abraham Lincoln, plus legendary bourbon folks with names like Beam and Samuels. The inn, with antique-style beds and private baths, is adjacent to the famed tavern. Guests can stay in the Jesse James Room, where poor Jesse is said to have shot holes in the wall when, after a night of imbibing, he thought the birds in the wall mural were flying.

107 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown

502.348.3494 • talbotttavern.com

Louisville Bourbon Inn

Located in the heart of Old Louisville, where visitors find more than 40 city blocks of Victorian mansions, this inn is perfect for the bourbon lover. The home dates to the 1880s and is filled with period-piece furnishings, welcoming fireplaces and reading nooks, along with flat-screen televisions and Wi-Fi. Stay in a warm and inviting room in the main house or rent the renovated carriage house out back. The owners offer a selection of Kentucky bourbon that can be ordered by the bottle or in a flight and enjoyed in the suite or in the shared space known as the Bourbon Room Library.

1332 South Fourth Street, Louisville

502.813.1137 • louisvillebourboninn.com

Buffalo Springs Distilling Co. Airbnb

The last remaining building of Buffalo Springs Distilling in Scott County serves as the only reminder of the historic bourbon maker. The small stone structure, which dates to the 1860s, once served as the distillery’s main office and has been thoughtfully restored, with rustic finishes, antiques and comfy touches to make guests feel at home. This one-bedroom, one-bath Airbnb has a full kitchen and a cozy office area reminiscent of the building’s past.

3392 Main Street, Stamping Ground • airbnb.com

The Samuels House

The Samuels family, synonymous with bourbon royalty as the founders of Maker’s Mark Distillery, invites guests to this historical home, built by their ancestors in the 1820s. Located in Nelson County just a few miles from Bardstown and Maker’s Mark, the home can accommodate eight guests. It is practically a museum, as it displays artifacts, such as matriarch Margie Samuels’ deep fryer, still covered in the familiar red wax that she used for the now-iconic bottle dipping. There is also a historic bottle display and even a revolver owned by Frank James, brother of the notorious Jesse James, who had ties to the property. The multiple stone fireplaces, original woodwork and creaky hardwood floors retain the flavor of the original home, while the state-of-the-art kitchen and bar area look old but are modern. Guests can add on experiences such as chef-prepared dinners or a visit with Bill Samuels Jr.

160 South Saint Gregory Church Road, Samuels

502.999.0203 • thesamuelshouse.com