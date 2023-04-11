Brothers Clay and Braxton Turner love a good seltzer, which led them to a perfect business opportunity.

“We are both from Kentucky, and we wanted to bring something new to Louisville,” Clay Turner said. “Of course, distilleries are huge, and breweries are also quite abundant, but there seemed to be a void of seltzer-focused locations, despite being extremely popular drinks for store purchase and even in-bar purchase.”

In January 2022, the brothers and a silent partner opened The Local Seltzery, the first seltzer bar in the region and only the fourth such establishment at the time in the United States.

They settled on East Main Street in the NuLu district near downtown Louisville, calling it a perfect fit for how they wanted to bring their concept of the fizzy libation to the public.

“We wanted to take that product we enjoy drinking ourselves and elevate it and bring it to consumers in a new and different way,” Turner said. “It allows the customers to enjoy the product in an environment that really embodies what people enjoy about drinking seltzers.”

Customers can choose vodka, gin or bourbon as a base, then add one of many flavorings to round out the drink. It’s best not to settle on just one favorite flavor, as the menu rotates to include blends such as cranberry-ginger, watermelon-kiwi and cotton candy.

Turner said they use only all-natural, “clean” ingredients for their seltzers, all of which are vegan and gluten-free, in addition to clocking in at 100 calories or less.

Patrons also may purchase 19.2-ounce cans of their favorite seltzer to take home.

For non-seltzer fans, or for those wanting to switch things up, The Local Seltzery offers local craft beers, traditional cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

The bar has a private mezzanine that patrons can book for special events. Local musicians and bands appear regularly.

Each Sunday, the bar holds a “Pups on the Patio” event in collaboration with the Kentucky Humane Society in which 10 percent of all sales is donated to assist with local pet adoptions.

The past 18 months have been bustling for the Turners—but worth it. “It’s been very well received,” Turner said, “and we’re continuing to expand and provide new and exciting offerings for customers.”

The Local Seltzery

828 East Main Street, Louisville

502.653.7139

thelocalseltzery.com