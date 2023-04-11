Heavenly Sipping

The late Lincoln Henderson was passionate about intriguing flavor profiles. Following a nearly 40-year career as master distiller at world-renowned Brown-Forman, Henderson retired, only to be coaxed out of retirement by his son, Wes, to collaborate on a new distillery. Named Angel’s Envy, the operation opted for secondary aging techniques to tease out custom flavors. Using port barrels to finish aging the whiskey provided another dimension to the spirit’s flavor. The product was a hit.

After the success of its first release, the team tried Caribbean rum casks to age its whiskey. This technique also proved successful.

The complex flavor profiles of Angel’s Envy make it enjoyable neat or as a base for cocktails.

KENTUCKY SPRITZ

1 ounce Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1½ ounces Martini Fiero

2 ounces chilled Prosecco

2 ounces chilled club soda

Orange slice garnish

Combine all ingredients into a large wine glass.

Add ice and stir lightly.

Garnish with orange slice.

ANGEL’S DECREE

2 ounces Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

½ ounce Ruby Port

3 dashes Angostura bitters

2 ounces Fever Tree ginger ale Sparkling water

Combine first three ingredients in a chilled highball glass.

Top with ginger ale and sparkling water.

Add ice and lightly stir.

Enjoy more than a bourbon tasting during a visit to Angel’s Envy Distillery on Louisville’s Whiskey Row. Choose from a varied selection of tours, bottle your own single-barrel bourbon, and learn how to concoct cocktails in a mixology class.

500 E. Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

www.angelsenvy.com