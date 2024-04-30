Palate Pleasers

Nestled in the rolling countryside of Spottsville, just east of Henderson, is a little slice of paradise known as Boucherie Vineyards & Winery. Four generations of the Boucherie family have farmed the land, and about 20 years ago, they took a chance on growing grapes. That chance paid off, and those plants are thriving on 6 acres of farmland, making it one of the largest vineyards in the Commonwealth.

The family’s original plan had been to raise grapes to sell to wineries, but in 2013, they decided to keep the grapes and make their own wine. The Boucheries now grow eight varieties of grapes and produce about a dozen types of wine.

The farm is owned by Johnny and Martha Boucherie. Along with daughters Brandy and Dedra, the family members wear many hats in the operation. They love to have visitors walk the grounds, attend an event, or sit on the patio and have a tasting or a glass of their favorite wine.

• • •

“We don’t have a Merlot or Cabernet or Sauvignon Blanc because those grapes do not grow here. They are not hardy enough for our cold winters, nor can they handle the dry heat that we get in the summer,” said Brandy, business and events manager. “But we do have Chambourcin, which comes from the Chambourcin grape, and it is similar to merlot. Our Norton compares to cabernet.”

Brandy said the winery has a Kentucky grape to meet the tastes of any wine lover and that all of the wine grapes are grown in Boucherie’s vineyard.

One of its most popular is Boucherie’s Barrel Reserve, a dry red blend that is double-oaked and ages for five months in used bourbon barrels from Green River Distillery in neighboring Daviess County.

Another favorite is the Catawba, a light, fruity blush wine. Brandy said it is appreciated by those who enjoy all types of wine.

Just as loved as Boucherie’s wines are its wine slushies. With flavors like peach mango, blue raspberry lemonade and razzle berry cherry, the slushies are perfect on hot summer days. They are sold by the glass at the winery or visitors can purchase a 1-liter bag to take home.

“People love our wine,” Brandy said. “We truly have dry to sweet and everything in between.”