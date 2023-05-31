Good Food & Good Times

More than 80 years ago, Judd Weaver’s grandfather, Carl, and his wife visited family in California. There, Carl met a man in need who offered him a chili recipe. Carl tweaked the recipe, and in 1940—with a chili dog and a rented building on Main Street in London, Kentucky—Weaver’s Hot Dogs was born.

The restaurant thrived from day one. Today, it is run by third- and fourth-generation family members Judd Weaver and his son, Judd Jr. Still, only three people know the recipe for the chili.

In the beginning, the menu included a simple breakfast (like today) and lunch hot dogs, hamburgers and RC Cola—no fries or shakes. Today, diners can choose from the famous chili dogs, hamburgers, fries, homemade chips, soups, salads, a variety of sandwiches, and several desserts. The folks at Weaver’s are tweaking their recipe for fried apple pies.

Carl’s sons ran the restaurant for a while, and then Uncle Drew bought out his brother in 1971. Drew got rid of the pool tables and made Weaver’s into a more family-friendly place. The love for Uncle Drew shows in Judd’s face as he talks about him—his big heart, hard work ethic and short temper with kids. Judd’s dream was to get into the kitchen and make a chili dog himself, with a little onion, mustard and hot sauce, but Uncle Drew would catch him and send him out. He didn’t want anyone in his clean kitchen or messing up his routine.

As a youngster, Judd always wanted to be at Weaver’s. When he was still in diapers, he would sneak away from his babysitter and toddle a block to the restaurant, waiting at the back door for someone to open it because he was too little to reach the handle. He remembered being lifted up to see the tops of the pool tables, with cigarette smoke swirling around. Judd ate there every day after school and couldn’t wait to work at the restaurant himself.

• • •

In 2011, Judd, a Georgetown College graduate, and his wife, Kim, purchased Weaver’s from Uncle Drew. They had a vision of a place where people could come and be comfortable, eat good food, and have fun. They completely renovated the interior, adding space for a full bar and opening additional hours for dinner.

For about six months after renovation, the restaurant was doing well. During an impressionable moment, Judd and Kim were tending bar during a University of Kentucky game—the room was full, people were eating, watching the game, and having fun. Suddenly, one of UK’s players scored, and the whole place went nuts. “We looked at each other, and it was instantly—tears were running down our faces and [we were] thinking, ‘It’s here; we did it.’ Everyone having fun and getting along … That was a great memory.

“We had Exile [a popular Kentucky one-hit-wonder rock band] there, had parties, and were careful with alcohol sales. People behaved. So many good memories.”

Judd’s favorite things about his restaurant are the customers and getting up at 5 a.m. every morning to make 90 pounds of his famous chili. He doesn’t skimp on purchasing the best quality of food for his customers, buying lean, organic meat from the local C&P Meats.

When asked to share advice about running a small business in a small Kentucky town, Judd replied, “There’s nothing easy about it. You have to have the desire, a servant heart and a hard work ethic. Be well-prepared, have a good business plan, and stick to it. But most of all, have that strong work ethic. And be careful.” Several of his employees have been with him for years.

• • •

The good times came to a halt when the newly renovated building burned in February 2015. The combination of an old coffee pot and a security system that didn’t work tied the Weavers up in court for four years.

The fire was devastating on more than the financial front. Many items of memorabilia were lost—photos that were more than 100 years old and vintage hats from the ’40s. A photo-lined wall held images of famed visitors to Weaver’s, including former Senator and Vice President Alben Barkley.

The city’s mayor at the time, Troy Rudder, told the London Times-Tribune, “The history of our city and county were on the walls of Weaver’s, from the newest birth to biggest catfish caught.”

“I’m kind of at a loss,” Sheila Wittenback, a faithful customer, related to the Times-Tribune. “I remember when my husband and I were a young couple, [Weaver’s] had a pool hall along with the restaurant. He played pool there when he was young, and we thought in those days good girls wouldn’t go into pool halls, so we wouldn’t go in. But we could get a friend to get us hot dogs, and we ate them outside on the curb … My family’s pictures were on those walls. I for sure had pictures of several generations back on those walls. My mom’s high school trip to Mammoth Cave, my dad’s pictures from the London High basketball team in the ’50s, and pictures of my mom, myself and my daughters were on a napkin holder thanks to the previous owner, Carl David Weaver.”

The Weavers relocated and opened the new Weaver’s Hot Dogs at 133 East Fourth Street, just a few blocks from the original location, several months after the fire.

Judd said the biggest problems in today’s restaurant world are food costs, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of doing business in general, and finding employees, which was nearly impossible at the height of COVID. He compares prices, shops judiciously and watches every penny.

During the worst of the pandemic, Judd had to reinvent the restaurant, going to curbside and even offering delivery. The customers and his employees were faithful and dedicated, and the restaurant survived.

People still flock to the restaurant for hearty breakfasts and filling lunches. The beginnings of a new photo wall include a shot of Judd, his employees and former Vice President Mike Pence.

IF YOU GO:

Weaver’s Hot Dogs

133 East Fourth Street, London

606.864.9937

facebook.com/Weavershotdogs

Open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.