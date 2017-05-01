Quintessential Kentucky Foods

Kentucky Hot Brown

Created in the 1920s at Louisville’s Brown Hotel, the Kentucky Hot Brown has become a Southern staple. The original version of this open-faced sandwich consists of turkey, bacon and tomato covered with Mornay sauce and baked until the bread is crisp and the sauce begins to brown.

Where to Find It

The Brown Hotel, Louisville

Pine Mountain State Park, Pineville

Julep Cup, Lexington

Gibby’s, Frankfort

Claudia Sanders, Shelbyville

Greyhound Tavern, Fort Mitchell

“The Hot Brown has been featured in Southern Living, The Los Angeles Times, NBC’s Today Show, ABC News with Diane Sawyer, Travel Channel’s Man v. Food, and The Wall Street Journal, and is a regular entry in many of the world’s finest cookbooks.”

— brownhotel.com

Benedictine

Benedictine, a cucumber and cream cheese spread, was created near the beginning of the 20th century by Jennie Carter Benedict, a Louisville caterer, restaurateur and cookbook author. Rarely found outside the state, it has received national attention on The Food Network and Southern Living.

Where to Find It

Stevens & Stevens Deli, Louisville

Sisters Tea Parlor & Boutique, Buckner

Paul’s Fruit Market, Louisville

Christy Jane’s on Main, Lawrenceburg

Derby-Pie

A pie with many names and renditions, Derby-Pie was created in 1950 by George Kern and his parents, owners of The Melrose Inn in Prospect. It’s typically made with pecans, chocolate chips and bourbon. According to A Taste of Kentucky cookbook, because each Kern family member had a favorite name for the new pie, the name Derby-Pie actually was pulled from a hat.

Where to Find It

For a list of restaurants that serve Derby-Pie or to order one, visit derbypie.com.

Fried Chicken

Perhaps the food best associated with Kentucky worldwide is fried chicken, thanks to Colonel Harland Sanders and KFC. Plus, the World Chicken Festival is held in London every fall. It’s one of the most common dishes served in the Commonwealth.

Where to Find It

Colonial Cottage, Erlanger

The Whistle Stop, Glendale

Greyhound Tavern, Fort Mitchell

Shaker Village, Harrodsburg

Boone Tavern, Berea

Claudia Sanders, Shelbyville

Burgoo

Ask any Kentuckian what’s in burgoo, and you’ll get 100 different answers. Burgoo contains various types of meat, vegetables, barbecue sauce and more. To learn more about this famous dish, attend the Anderson County Burgoo Festival in September.

Where to Find It

Keeneland, Lexington

Moonlite Burgoo, Owensboro

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Firehouse Sandwich Shop, Frankfort

“Hands down, Moonlite in Owensboro has the best burgoo. All of our trips to western Kentucky include plans to swing by Owensboro to stock up on it.”

— Vicki Schwallie Fort

Mint Julep

Derby month wouldn’t be complete without a mint julep. According to the Kentucky Derby Museum, the cocktail became Churchill Downs’ signature drink in 1938, when the track began serving it in a souvenir glass. Today, Churchill serves more than 80,000 juleps during Derby weekend.

Where to Find It

Churchill Downs, Louisville