2024 Kentucky Monthly Recipe Contest Honorable Mentions

Late Summer Country Ham and Brie

Karen Booth, Lexington

2-3 peaches, peeled, small dice

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 tablespoons honey, depending on the sweetness of the peaches

1 tablespoon bourbon

1 tablespoon butter

¼ teaspoon ground cardamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ cup ground, cooked country ham

¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 8-ounce round of brie

Chopped mint, optional for garnish

Sliced baguette

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over medium heat, cook the peaches, water and lemon juice until the peaches break down and make a sauce.

2. Add the honey, bourbon and butter and stir. Add the cardamon and ginger and stir. Taste for sweetness and add more honey if necessary. Set pan aside.

3. In a bowl, mix together the ground ham, chopped pecans and softened butter.

4. Slice brie in half horizontally and place the bottom half on an ovenproof plate or on parchment paper in a pie plate.

5. Spread ham mixture on bottom half and top with the other the half. Bake for 10 minutes, but watch that the cheese doesn’t melt away.

6. Place warmed brie on a plate topped with peach sauce and chopped mint. Serve with sliced baguette.

Orange Butter Glazed Carrots

Molly Kunkel, Walton

4 cups frozen or fresh sliced carrots

1 cup butter

½-1 cup orange juice

2-4 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1-2 teaspoons ground sage

Sprinkle of thyme

1. Add carrots, butter and orange juice to a pan. Once carrots are cooked, add honey or maple syrup and sage.

2. After mixture thickens, plate it, sprinkle with thyme, and enjoy!

Tony's Chili

Susan Cunningham, Frankfort

1 large onion, diced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 ounces garlic, chopped

1½ pounds ground buffalo

1 pound chorizo sausage

3 pounds crushed tomatoes

4 pounds tomatoes, diced

1 quart beef stock

1 ounce chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

4 bay leaves

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces red diced chili peppers

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bottle red wine

1. Sauté onions in oil until tender. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

2. Add buffalo and sausage and brown, stirring occasionally. Drain off excess fat.

3. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 1 hour.

4. Remove bay leaves and adjust seasonings to taste. Enjoy!

Uncle Doc’s Barbecue Chicken

Carol Y. Boling, Lewisport

1 or 2 chickens

1 8-ounce can tomato puree

1 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons red pepper

1 tablespoon French’s mustard

1 onion, chopped

1½ cups sugar

Juice of 2 lemons

Juice of 2 oranges

1 pound butter

1. Cook chickens until tender. Mix all other ingredients together and cook on stovetop for 10 minutes.

2. Place chickens in large saucepan and cover with sauce. Cook for 30 minutes, then let cook a bit prior to serving.