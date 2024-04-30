Miss K’s Smokin’ Mac and Cheese

1 pound dry macaroni, cooked al dente according to package directions

Cheese sauce:

1 stick butter

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pint heavy cream

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup pepper jack cheese

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

12 ounces Velveeta, cubed

Topping:

1 pound ground uncooked bacon

2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 stick butter, melted

1. Mix all topping ingredients together and set aside.

2. For sauce, melt butter in pan and add garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Once mixed, add the cream and heat to a slow simmer.

3. Add the cheddar and stir until mixed and melted. Add pepper jack and Parmesan and stir, then add Velveeta. Let sit on low heat, stirring occasionally, until Velveeta is melted. It will be thick, but if it’s too thick, add a little milk. You don’t want it runny.

4. Pour sauce over cooked and drained macaroni in half-size steam table foil pan and stir until combined.

5. Spread topping across mac and cheese and place on smoker set to 275 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until topping is brown and dish is cooked through.