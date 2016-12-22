Brazilian Skirt Steak and Grilled Pineapple

1 lb. skirt steak

1 handful cilantro, chopped

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 large navel orange, sliced

Grilled pineapple (see recipe below)

Chimichurri (see recipe below)

1. Cut skirt steak into three or four manageable pieces. In a large zip-close bag, combine cilantro, onion, vinegar, oil, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Lay bag on its side and place half of the orange slices in a single layer over top the other ingredients.

2. Arrange meat on top, then place remaining orange slices over top of the meat. Press as much air from the bag as possible and seal. Refrigerate overnight.

3. Heat grill to high. Place the meat on the grill, cooking 5 minutes before flipping. The beauty of skirt steak is that flipping it is actually a good thing, even though it is frowned upon with other steaks. Flip again after 5 minutes. Continue to cook in this fashion for an additional 15 minutes, flipping every 5 minutes. Remove meat to a plate and cool for 5 minutes before slicing.

4. Slice thinly and pile on a platter. Top with a drizzle of chimichurri sauce and serve with grilled pineapple slices on the side.

Grilled Pineapple:

1 fresh pineapple, peeled

¼ cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, optional

1. Place the pineapple on a rotisserie skewer or slice the pineapple into approximately ½-inch-thick slices. Mix together brown sugar, butter and paprika.

2. If a rotisserie is used, baste with brown sugar mixture as pineapple rotates, or place pineapple slices on a hot grill that has been oiled and baste with the brown sugar mixture, flipping several times to ensure good flavor. Remove from the heat when done to your taste.

Chimichurri:

2 small garlic cloves

2 teaspoons chopped onion

1 cup Italian parsley leaves (flat leaves, not curly)

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Pulse garlic and onion in a food processor until minced. Add parsley and oregano. Pulse a few times just until leaves are finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl.

2. Add olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.